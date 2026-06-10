NEXT WEEK: Senate HELP Committee to Vote on Bills Improving American Families Access to Quality, Affordable Health Care
WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, June 17, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will vote on several bills to make health care more affordable and accessible to American families.
The bills under consideration include:
- Charlotte Woodward Organ Transplant Discrimination Protection Act
- Healthy Start Reauthorization Act of 2026
- Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Reauthorization Act
- EARLY Act Reauthorization of 2025
- Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act of 2026
- Medication Affordability and Patent Integrity Act
- Ensuring Timely Access to Generics Act of 2025
- Biosimilar Red Tape Elimination Act
Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 9:00 AM CT
Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Click here to watch live.
If you are a member of the press and plan on attending in person, please RSVP to your respective press gallery.
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For all news and updates from HELP Republicans, visit our website or Twitter at @GOPHELP.
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