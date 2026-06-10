Teen crash fatalities have increased by 91% in the last decade

Statewide — As teens look ahead to traveling more while school is out for the summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation reminds them that their actions behind the wheel matter. Traffic fatalities among youth aged 15 to 20 in Colorado reached a tragic record high in 2025, with 86 drivers and passengers killed. The spike marks a 91% increase in youth crash deaths since 2015.

Colorado traffic fatalities among ages 15-20, beginning with 45 fatalities in 2015 and trending up to 86 fatalities in 2025, a 91% increase.

The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer — known for a spike in crash injuries and fatalities — is from Memorial Day to Labor Day. During this time period last year, 225 people died on Colorado roadways, 16% of whom were between the ages of 15 and 20. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, teen crashes are the leading cause of death for teens 15 to 18 years old.

Teens face the greatest risk of crashing during the first three months after getting their driver’s license. Once they are driving on their own, studies show their general inexperience and increased risk-taking drastically spike their chances of getting into a crash. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the top factors for teen driving crashes in 2025 were distracted driving, speeding, lane violations, following too close and animal involved crashes. Nationally, teenagers consistently have the lowest seat belt usage of any age group, and in Colorado, 39% of teen drivers who die in crashes were unbuckled.

“CDOT cannot stress enough the importance of life-saving actions young drivers must take,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “We have seen some positive trends with teenage drivers who use good behaviors such as putting phones away, respecting speed limits and wearing a seatbelt. When consistently used, these behaviors help to prevent crashes and fatalities. Driving a vehicle is an immense responsibility requiring safe driving behavior that parents and all adults should model for young drivers so they observe, learn and adapt good, safe habits from the very start. ”

Fatalities and crashes can be prevented if all drivers, regardless of age, heed the following:

Always follow the speed limit. Speeding puts you and others at risk of a crash, especially in vulnerable areas like work zones and school zones

Pay attention while driving. Keep your hands off your cellphone and avoid other distractions while driving, including changing the music or eating

Wear your seatbelt whether you are the driver or a passenger

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs



In addition to the points above, teen drivers 15 to 18 must also follow the specific laws under Colorado's Graduated Driver Licensing Laws, referred to as GDL laws. These laws are designed to keep drivers under 18 safe by limiting distractions and high-risk driving situations while they gain experience. Key points include:

Teens with a learner’s permit must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or licensed adult 21 years of age or older in the front seat and buckled up

During the first six months of a learner’s permit, no passengers under 21, unless a parent or other licensed adult driver over 21, is also in the vehicle. Siblings and medical emergencies are exceptions

During the first year with a license, no driving between midnight and 5 a.m. unless accompanied by an instructor, parent or legal guardian. Exceptions include driving to or from school or work and medical emergencies

Driver education is mandatory. For more information go to CDOT’s FAQ page on teen driving

Starting Jan. 1, 2027, there will be new requirements for obtaining a learner’s permit in Colorado:

A 30-hour driver education course for minors 15 to 17 years old (which may include an online course)

Drivers 18 to 20 years old can choose between a 30-hour course or a 4-hour prequalification driver awareness program (which may include an online course)

Those applying for a license under the age of 16.5 must still complete six hours of behind-the-wheel training

Individuals under 21 years old must successfully complete a motorcycle safety training program approved by Colorado State Patrol before being issued a motorcycle instruction permit

Teens, be prepared when it’s time to get your permit!

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This update, possible under HB24-1021, also improves the safety protocols and standards of driving schools and among driving instructors. To learn more about these new requirements and access resources, visit codot.gov/teeneducation. Since the passage of GDL laws in 2002, total teen fatalities have fallen by 35%, but crashes and fatalities go up once young drivers have completed their learner’s permit and are driving independently for the first time.

“Getting your license is an exciting milestone, but that freedom comes with responsibility: protecting yourself and your passengers,” said Colorado DMV Driver Services Director Benjamin Mitchell. “A single decision to text, drive unbuckled or drive impaired can change lives forever. Let's make this summer memorable for the right reasons—buckle up, drop the distractions and ensure everyone arrives safely.”

In March of this year, the Colorado State Patrol published a press release about the importance of earning and maintaining a driver’s license. It also covered the most common infractions among drivers aged 16 to 21 in 2025, which were speeding, careless driving and not wearing a seat belt.

Colorado Fatal Crash Data Dashboard

Colorado’s Fatal Crash Data dashboard represents the official and most current number of vehicle occupants and non-motorists killed in vehicle crashes on Colorado public roadways. Access the Fatal Crash Data dashboard here.

Crash Not Accident

Note to reporters: Crashes are no accident — they are preventable. We would appreciate you saying 'crash' instead of 'accident' when reporting.