Chairman Cassidy Delivers Remarks During Confirmation Hearing on Nominations for BLS Commissioner, National Labor Relations Board

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, delivered remarks during today’s confirmation hearing for the Commissioner at the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Members of the National Labor Relations Board.

Click here to watch the full hearing.

Cassidy’s opening remarks as prepared for delivery can be found below:

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions will please come to order.

I thank the nominees for being here and their families for offering them up and their service to the country.

The National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB, is tasked with resolving labor disputes and protecting workers’ rights under federal law. Under the Biden administration, the NLRB overturned decades of precedent, creating instability for workers and the nation’s economy.

We now have the opportunity to put workers first and maintain the Board’s quorum, so it works as intended.

If confirmed to the NLRB, Mr. Jim Macy and Mr. David Prouty will be charged to clear the backlog of cases and restore certainty for workers and the nation’s economy.

In addition to the NLRB nominees, we will also hear from Dr. Brett Matsumoto, nominated to be Commissioner at the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The current job report process is not working, with significant corrections to the numbers months later, resulting in large swings in the stock market and the retirement portfolios for most Americans. If confirmed, Dr. Matsumoto will be tasked with bringing transparency, innovation, and accuracy to our nation’s economic data, including our jobs numbers.

Thank you all for being here. Again, thanks to the families for the support you give to these nominees.

With that, I recognize Senator Sanders.

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