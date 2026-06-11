Advertising is Simple Promotes Elena Filipone to Marketing Operations and Creative Director

AIS promotes Elena Filipone to Marketing Operations and Creative Director, recognizing four years of leadership, creativity, and client success.

Throughout her time with AIS, Elena has consistently exceeded expectations through her leadership, creativity, and dedication to continuous growth.” — Matt Doyle, President of AIS

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elena has been part of the Advertising is Simple team for four years. During that time, she has helped lead creative campaigns, manage marketing operations, support client initiatives, and strengthen the agency’s digital marketing and content capabilities, contributing to company growth and client success.In her new role as Marketing Operations and Creative Director, Elena will continue overseeing creative initiatives, marketing execution, operational processes, and collaboration across client accounts and internal projects.“She regularly embraces new technologies, contributes innovative ideas, and plays an active role in shaping the future of our organization. We are excited to recognize her work with this well earned promotion and look forward to her continued leadership, said Matt Doyle, President of Advertising is Simple.”Elena’s promotion reflects Advertising is Simple’s commitment to investing in professionals who help deliver marketing solutions and service to clients throughout the tri-state area and beyond.“I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to grow professionally and creatively at Advertising is Simple,” said Elena Filipone. “Working with clients and a team that values creativity, collaboration, and innovation has been rewarding. I am honored to step into this new role and look forward to continuing to support our clients and contribute to the company’s growth.”A graduate of West Virginia University, Elena earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, with an emphasis in Digital Promotions, along with a minor in Event Planning.As Advertising is Simple continues to grow, Elena’s leadership will help shape the agency’s creative direction, operations, and client success.Founded in Wilmington, Delaware, Advertising is Simple is a full-service marketing strategy agency helping businesses, nonprofits, and organizations grow through strategic planning, AI visibility optimization, website development, SEO, social media marketing, video production, branding, and digital advertising. We focus on helping clients increase their online presence, connect with their target audience, and stay visible in today's evolving search and AI-driven landscape.

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