“0/100 RATE" TAX PLAN: EXEMPT 70% OF AMERICANS FROM INCOME TAX AND SLASH RATES TO 15%

•The first $100,000 of an individual payer's income or business net profit is 100% tax-exempt

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold legislative blueprint, the "0/100 Rate" Tax Plan, was unveiled today. The policy completely rewrites the complicated, 70,000-page federal tax code, replacing it with a hardline, two-tiered framework built to trigger massive economic growth and rescue the American working class.The massive real-world impact of this framework is best illustrated by a single worker earning $100,000:• "0/100 Rate" Plan: A single earner pays $0 on $100,000 of earnings.The core of the framework delivers immediate financial oxygen where it is needed most:• The first $100,000 of an individual payer's income or business net profit is 100% tax-exempt (0% statutory rate).• A single flat rate of 20% applies exclusively to the money earned above that $100,000 baseline.By entirely untaxing the first $100,000 of individual income, the plan instantly wipes out all federal income tax liabilities for 65% to 70% of American households.Crucially, the flat rate completely closes the complex loopholes used by corporate titans to evade liabilities, while aggressively promoting American production. Rather than relying on heavy-handed mandates, the plan offers multi-national conglomerates a voluntary structural choice: opt into a highly competitive 20% standard rate by investing in domestic facilities, or select a straightforward 25% non-compliance market-access rate if they choose to maintain overseas supply chains. This market-driven flexibility seamlessly rewards companies that move the United States back to our core strength of manufacturing.Unlike conventional political promises that balloon national debt, the "0/100 Rate" framework features a mathematically bulletproof, deficit-neutral design. It enforces immediate fiscal discipline on Year 1 through strict federal spending cuts, an unyielding government spending freeze, and the total eradication of special-interest corporate loopholes.To lock in permanent legislative accountability, the plan binds Washington to a strict performance trigger: maintaining a balanced ledger incrementally drops the flat tax rate to a permanent floor of 15% over three years. Running a deficit triggers automatic, universal government austerity.The comprehensive policy whitepaper contains detailed, high-stakes architectures covering domestic manufacturing incentives, offshore corporate cash repatriation, short-term Wall Street speculation curbs, and market-access options for American factories.The full whitepaper, including detailed fiscal impact matrices, economic modeling, and policy comparisons, is available upon request.Media Contact:Jay Bowman / CandidateBowman2026859.321,2117J@bowman2026.com________________________________________

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