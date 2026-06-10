MEDASE Cocktails Earns Bronze Medal at San Francisco Ready to Drink Competition for 'Heavana Can't Wait' Mojito

Award-Winning Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Recognized Among the World's Best Spirits and Beverage Innovations

The Heavana Can't Wait Mojito was created to deliver a refreshing, elevated cocktail experience that celebrates both craftsmanship and culture.” — Monica Cornitcher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDASE Cocktails, the multi-award-winning premium zero-proof beverage brand redefining the modern cocktail experience, is proud to announce that its signature Heavana Can't Wait Mojito has been awarded a Bronze Medal at the 2026 San Francisco Ready to Drink Competition, one of the leading competitions celebrating innovation and excellence in the RTD space.Recognized for its exceptional flavor, craftsmanship, and quality, the Heavana Can't Wait Mojito stood out among thousands of entries evaluated by a panel of esteemed spirits experts, buyers, mixologists, and industry leaders. The award marks a significant milestone for MEDASE Cocktails as the brand continues to redefine the ready-to-drink cocktail experience through bold flavors and premium ingredients."We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the San Francisco Ready to Drink Competition," said Monica Cornitcher, Founder of MEDASE Cocktails. "The Heavana Can't Wait Mojito was created to deliver a refreshing, elevated cocktail experience that celebrates both craftsmanship and culture. This award validates our commitment to quality and innovation as we continue to grow the MEDASE brand."Known for its vibrant flavor profile and refreshing balance, the Heavana Can't Wait Mojito captures the essence of a classic mojito while offering consumers a convenient, ready-to-enjoy experience. The award-winning cocktail reflects MEDASE Cocktails' mission to create premium beverages that bring people together through unforgettable moments and exceptional taste.For more than two decades, the San Francisco Ready to Drink Competition has served as a benchmark for excellence within the spirits industry. Medals awarded by the competition are widely recognized by distributors, retailers, and consumers as symbols of quality and distinction.As MEDASE Cocktails continues to expand its footprint, the Bronze Medal recognition further solidifies the brand's position as an emerging leader in the premium ready-to-drink cocktail category.For more information about MEDASE Cocktails and the award-winning Heavana Can't Wait Mojito, visit www.medasecocktails.com

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