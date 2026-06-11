Mark Hurt Law Firm Opens Office in Castlewood, Virginia to Serve Coal Miners, Injured Workers, and Disabled Individuals

Mark Hurt Law Firm expands into Castlewood, Virginia, offering legal representation for coal miners, injured workers, and disabled individuals.

CASTLEWOOD, VA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Hurt Law Firm has expanded its presence in Southwest Virginia with the opening of a new office in Castlewood, Virginia. Located at 114 Miners Drive, Suite 1 inside the UMWA Building, the new office brings dedicated legal advocacy directly to coal miners, injured workers, disabled individuals, and families throughout Russell County and the surrounding region.

The Castlewood office reflects the firm's continued commitment to serving communities with deep ties to Virginia's coal mining industry. For more than 30 years, Mark Hurt Law Firm has represented individuals across Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia in matters involving black lung benefits, Social Security Disability claims, workplace injuries, personal injury cases, and wrongful death claims.

The new location places the firm in the heart of one of Southwest Virginia's historic coalfield communities, providing local access to legal assistance for individuals facing serious health conditions, workplace injuries, and financial hardships resulting from disabilities.

"Castlewood has long been an important part of Virginia's coal mining community, and we're proud to establish a presence here," attorney Mark Hurt said. "Many miners and their families face significant challenges when pursuing black lung benefits or disability claims. Our goal is to make experienced legal representation more accessible and help people obtain the benefits and compensation they deserve."

A significant focus of the Castlewood office will be assisting coal miners suffering from black lung disease, also known as coal workers' pneumoconiosis. Black lung claims often involve extensive medical evidence, employment histories, and federal administrative proceedings. The firm represents miners throughout every stage of the process, including initial claims, denied claims, appeals, and hearings.

In addition to black lung matters, the office will serve individuals seeking Social Security Disability benefits. The firm assists clients with initial applications, denied claims, appeals, and hearings, helping disabled workers and their families pursue the financial support they need.

The Castlewood office will also provide representation in personal injury and workplace injury matters. The firm handles cases involving motor vehicle accidents, workers' compensation claims, product liability, and wrongful death, helping injured individuals seek compensation for medical expenses, lost income, and other damages.

The new office is expected to serve clients throughout Castlewood, Lebanon, Honaker, St. Paul, Dante, Rosedale, Abingdon, and surrounding Southwest Virginia communities.

Office Location

Mark Hurt Law Firm – Castlewood Office

114 Miners Drive, Suite 1

Castlewood, VA 24224

Phone: (276) 323-8453

About The Mark Hurt Law Firm

With offices throughout Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia, The Mark Hurt Law Firm brings more than 30 years of legal experience to clients facing personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, black lung claims, and wrongful death matters. The firm is committed to providing compassionate, results-driven representation and helping injured individuals and families move forward with confidence. For more information about the firm’s personal injury practice or to schedule a free consultation, visit: https://www.markhurtlawfirm.com

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