Melt-to-Make® Co-Founder Sarah McLaughlin to Speak at Ignite It Chicago for Robust 2026 Thought Leadership Circuit

Melt-to-Make® Co-Founder and VP of Product Development, Sarah McLaughlin, MS, RD, will speak at at IgniteIt Chicago on June 16, 2026. Melt-to-Make® innovative gummy bases are engineered using traditional food science to deliver predictable, reliable consumer experiences. Professionally formulated gummy bases from Melt-to-Make® help single-state and multi-state operators optimize active-ingredient stability, scale safely, and extend shelf-life.

The food tech pioneer is driving cannabis manufacturing toward strict mainstream CPG scalability.

The continued growth and maturity of the edibles market depends on establishing greater operational uniformity and consistency across the industry.” — Sarah McLaughlin, MS, RD.

NORTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melt-to-Make, an industry-leading food technology company specializing in gummy manufacturing solutions, today highlighted the expanding market influence of its co-founder and VP of Product Development and Research, Sarah McLaughlin, MS, RD.As a leading technical voice driving cannabis manufacturing toward strict mainstream consumer packaged goods (CPG) standards, McLaughlin will address the operational hurdles of cross-market consistency at the upcoming IgniteIt Chicago event on June 16. This appearance builds directly on her recent momentum, sharing stages at MJUnpacked in Atlantic City and MJBizCon in Las Vegas.The Melt-to-Make team leverages global forums to establish a science-backed blueprint for an industry transitioning away from legacy kitchen operations. This influence has expanded internationally, from introducing formulation strategies to the European market at ICBC Berlin to sharing main stages with executive leaders from legacy brands like PAX Labs, Azuca, and Wana Brands.After Chicago, Melt-to-Make will bring its manufacturing and formulation expertise to MJ Unpacked in Kansas City and SupplySide Global in Las Vegas, where it will highlight how cannabis formulation draws from traditional food science. The year concludes with appearances at IgniteIt’s Cannabis Capital & Policy Summit and MJBizCon in December.Melt-to-Make’s dedication to market education establishes the technical benchmarks necessary for edibles to earn mainstream consumer trust."The continued growth and maturity of the edibles market depends on establishing greater operational uniformity and consistency across the industry," said McLaughlin. "Mainstream consumers expect a predictable, reliable experience every single time. By applying traditional food standards to cannabis production, we remove variability from manufacturing, proving that true CPG consistency is achievable across the cannabis market."Rooted in Mainstream CPG SuccessMcLaughlin’s authority is backed by a proven track record in institutional nutrition and mainstream retail brand building. A Registered Dietitian with a master’s degree focused on nutrition, biochemistry, and food science, her background includes serving as a clinical and sports dietitian.Today, she translates that commercialization expertise directly into Melt-to-Make, standardizing gummy manufacturing so single-state and multi-state operators can scale safely, optimize active-ingredient stability, and extend shelf-life. The ongoing presence of McLaughlin and her team on the national stage empowers the broader market with actionable strategies to scale safely and consistently.To learn more about Melt-to-Make’s manufacturing solutions, visit melt-to-make.com.About Melt-To-MakeMelt-to-Make provides high-quality, all-natural gummy bases and formulation tools designed to simplify the manufacturing process for infused products. By eliminating the need for complex chemistry and specialized cooking equipment, Melt-to-Make enables brands to produce professional-grade gummies with industry-leading consistency, flavor, and efficiency. From startups to multi-state operators, Melt-to-Make is the trusted partner for scalable gummy production.

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