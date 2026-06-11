PGA TOUR Superstore Launches Golf Simulator Showrooms Nationwide PGA TOUR Superstore

Rise of simulator golf is transforming how people connect, compete and enjoy the game year-round

At PGA TOUR Superstore, we are committed to helping our customers improve and get dialed into their golf game.” — Troy, Rice, CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGA TOUR Superstore, the country’s leading destination for golf equipment, accessories and apparel, has built and introduced dedicated Golf Simulator Showroom in stores nationwide. The new showroom experience gives customers the opportunity to demo and compare a wide range of simulator solutions, from high-end systems featuring launch monitors, enclosures and projectors to entry-level net and mat options designed for residential, outdoor and commercial spaces.This represents a significant investment, underscoring the company’s focus on giving customers better ways to learn, practice and enjoy the game.“At PGA TOUR Superstore, we are committed to helping our customers improve and get dialed into their game. Simulator technology has become an incredibly powerful tool for that, giving players real data and feedback to practice more effectively and play better,” said Troy, Rice, CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore. “At the same time, it has evolved into something much broader, a fun, social way for people to experience the game and, for many, a gateway into traditional on-course golf.”The Golf Simulator Showroom allows customers to compare a wide range of launch monitor technologies side-by-side comparison, including offerings from Bushnell, Foresight, Full Swing, Garmin, Rapsodo, SkyTrak, Trackman and Uneekor. Associates provide expert guidance to help customers select the right simulator package based on performance features, space, budget and intended use.Driven by lower costs, advancing technology and more accessible package options, simulator golf continues to grow in popularity. According to the National Golf Foundation (NGF), off-course participation reached a record nearly 40 million Americans in 2025, up 63 percent since 2019. The growth of off-course is introducing more people to the game while creating new ways for families and friends to practice, compete and socialize together in a fun, interactive environment.The Golf Simulator Showroom brings together every component needed to build a complete setup, from launch monitor and hitting mats to impact screens, projectors and accessories. Whether customers are building a dedicated or temporary simulator space or adding elements to an existing setup, the showrooms are designed to make it easy to explore options and find the right combination for their game and environment.To learn more about simulator options and packages, visit PGA TOUR Superstore’s Simulator Guide on its website About PGA TOUR SuperstorePGA TOUR Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Sports + Entertainment and is headquartered in metro-Atlanta. As the PGA TOUR’s exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA TOUR Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA TOUR pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA TOUR Superstore has an unmatched selection of men’s, women’s and juniors’ apparel and footwear for golf and tennis. For more information, visit www.pgatoursuperstore.com Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the PGA TOUR Superstore experience?PGA TOUR Superstore is the world’s leading golf retailer for equipment, apparel and accessories – offering something for everyone, from beginners to seasoned pros.- Customer experience mindset – PGA TOUR Superstore focuses on inspiring everyone to have fun and enjoy the game from seasoned pros to beginners.- PGA TOUR Superstore features several interactive areas, including the PGA TOUR Superstore STUDIO™ for one-on-one instruction and fittings, practice bays and large putting greens.- Lessons from certified instructors, club re-gripping and repair.- PGA TOUR Superstore offers a range of golf simulator options from entry-level mat packages to high-end systems with launch monitors, software packages and enclosures suitable for multiple locations in and around the home, office or club.What major golf brands does PGA TOUR Superstore carry?PGA TOUR Superstore carries the widest selection of golf equipment, apparel and accessories for men, women and juniors, including:- Rangefinders and speakers: Bushnell, Garmin, JBL, R, and Skullcandy- Golf Ball Brands: Bridgestone Golf, Callaway, Srixon, TaylorMade, Titleist and Wilson- Club Brands: Callaway, Cobra, Lab Golf, Mizuno, PING, PXG, TaylorMade, Titleist and XXIO- Men’s Apparel Brands: Adidas, Callaway, FootJoy, G/FORE, J.Lindberg, Johnnie-O Nike, Peter Millar, PGA TOUR Superstore, Psycho Bunny, Puma, RLX Ralph Lauren, TravisMathew, Under Armour, Vineyard Vines- Women’s Apparel Brands: Belyn Key, Lilly Pulitzer, Lululemon, RLX Ralph Lauren, Swing Control, Smith & Quinn, Sun Mountain, TravisMathew, Varley, Vineyard Vines and WAAC- Footwear: Adidas, Birkenstock, Duce Del Cosma, ECCO, FootJoy, G/FORE, Goatlane, New Balance, Nike, OluKai, Puma, Sun Day Red, TravisMathew and True Linkswear- Launch Monitors: Bushnell, Foresight Sports, Full Swing, Garmin, Rapsodo, SkyTrak, Trackman, UneekorWho owns PGA TOUR Superstore?PGA TOUR Superstore is owned by Arthur M. Blank, co-founder of The Home Depot Inc. and owner of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, Atlanta Drive Golf Club, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the new Atlanta NWSL and WTGL teams.How is PGA TOUR Superstore related to the PGA TOUR?PGA TOUR Superstore is a licensee of the PGA TOUR's and its exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America.Where does PGA TOUR Superstore have locations?PGA TOUR Superstore sells golf accessories online and has retail locations across the U.S., including: Birmingham, Alabama; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Cupertino, La Quinta, Palm Desert, Dublin, East Palo Alto/San Jose, Irvine, and Los Angeles, California; Denver, Colorado; Delray Beach, Jacksonville, Estero, Lady Lake, Naples, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach Gardens, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tampa, Florida; Atlanta, Duluth, Kennesaw and Roswell, Georgia; Boise, Idaho; Chicago, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; Kansas City, Kansas; Louisville, Kentucky Rockville, Maryland, Boston, Massachusetts; Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota; St. Louis, Missouri, Las Vegas, Nevada; Cherry Hill, East Hanover and Paramus, New Jersey; Commack, Westbury, and White Plains, New York; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Greenville, Hilton Head, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Knoxville and Cool Springs /Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Fairfax and Richmond, Virginia; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

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