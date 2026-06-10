Apex Companies, LLC Named a 2026 Hot Firm by Zweig Group

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Companies, LLC (Apex) has been recognized as a 2026 Hot Firm by Zweig Group, the leading provider of management consulting, research, and education for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry.Apex was recognized in the top third of the 100 fastest-growing AEC firms in the United States and Canada, earning a ranking of No. 28 on the 2026 Hot Firm List.The Hot Firm Award honors firms that have achieved exceptional growth through a combination of strategic leadership, innovation, and strong business performance. Rankings are based on a blended score that measures both percentage and dollar revenue growth over a three-year period."The firms recognized through the Hot Firm Award have demonstrated what is possible when strong leadership, strategic decision-making, and a commitment to excellence come together," said Chad Clinehens, president and CEO of Zweig Group. "These firms are not only growing, they are helping shape the future of the AEC industry. We are proud to recognize their accomplishments."“Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing firms in the AEC industry reflects our focus on purposeful growth initiatives that empower our staff, foster innovation, and strengthen the communities in which we live and work,” said Apex CEO Shawn Doherty.View the full list at The Zweig List , Zweig Group’s digital platform for celebrating excellence across the built environment.About Apex Companies, LLCEstablished in 1988, Apex is a national multidisciplinary engineering and environmental solutions firm with a robust portfolio of capabilities in water infrastructure, civil & transportation engineering, environmental, and stormwater services. Operating in all 50 states, Apex is known for its technical expertise, rapid response, operational integrity, and exceptional client satisfaction.About Zweig GroupZweig Group is the leading consulting, research, and training firm serving the AEC industry. A four-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree, Zweig Group offers solutions in M&A, strategic planning, ownership transition, executive search, valuation, and more. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms thrive in a competitive marketplace. Learn more at zweiggroup.com.

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