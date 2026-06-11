Fieldsheer Launches New Activewear Line for Year-Round Comfort, Temperature Regulation

Fieldsheer Activewear offers year-round comfort, temperature regulation, and performance

New collection combines cooling performance, moisture management, UPF50 protection, and easy-care durability

Consumers today want apparel that performs across multiple environments and seasons” — Patrick Deighan, Fieldsheer

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fieldsheer , a leader in temperature-controlled apparel, announces the launch of Fieldsheer Activewear, a new apparel collection designed to deliver year-round comfort, temperature regulation, and performance for active consumers.The new Fieldsheer Activewear line represents an evolution of the company’s apparel offerings, replacing much of the existing Mobile Cooling product line while continuing to retain select legacy products (including Hydrologic and Hi-Vis shirts) under the Mobile Cooling brand.The new collection includes men’s and women’s tank tops, short sleeve T-shirts, and long sleeve T-shirts, all engineered to help regulate body temperature in various climates and conditions. Built from a mix of 92% recycled polyester and 8% Spandex, all shirts in the new line feature DRICOMFORTGEO 365 fabric, a chemical-free, mineral-infused, non-chemical-based technology built into the actual fabric fibers. This helps the shirts cool skin temperature during warmer weather while offering moisture-wicking, fast-drying, and breathable properties suitable for year-round wear. The shirts also feature UPF50 sun protection for outdoor performance and comfort.The new Activewear line also features a new category of apparel built with a premium Nylon/Lycra Sport fabric blend containing 31% Lycra spandex fiber for enhanced flexibility, fit retention, and durability. The company is branding this category Easy Care, highlighting features such as machine washability, tumble-dry convenience, wrinkle and shrink resistance, and anti-pilling performance. The line includes men’s and women’s athletic pants, athletic shorts, and hoodies.Rounding out the line are three-packs of low, crew, and ankle socks. All socks feature bamboo fibers for moisture wicking, along with cooling and odor-control properties.While the Easy Care products offer a cool-to-the-touch feel, the primary focus of the collection is long-term comfort, versatility, and garment durability. Like the DRICOMFORT products, the Easy Care line includes UPF50 sun protection.“Consumers today want apparel that performs across multiple environments and seasons while also being easy to maintain and comfortable enough for everyday use,” said Patrick Deighan, Fieldsheer Director of E-Commerce and Marketing. “Fieldsheer Activewear was developed to meet those expectations with products that combine temperature regulation, technical performance, durability, and convenience.”The new Fieldsheer Activewear collection will be available through the Fieldsheer website as well as through major retailers including Kohl’s, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and Acme Tool.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.