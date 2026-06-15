Content.One launches MCP-enabled AI CMS for multi-site organizations, letting marketers build entire sites in minutes

Content.One's AI CMS empowers marketers to build sites in minutes.

Federated enterprises can now generate multiple websites, schemas, and page components in minutes rather than days.

Our agentic page creator cuts enterprise workflows down from 32 hours to one, with precision.” — Randy Apuzzo, Content.One CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Content.One today announced the general availability of its MCP server, which enables non-technical marketers to launch campaigns and entire websites with natural language prompts.“Our agentic page creator cuts enterprise workflows down from 32 hours to one, with precision,” remarked Content.One CEO Randy Apuzzo.This milestone establishes Content.One as an MCP-enabled AI CMS, purpose-built for franchises, multi-chapter nonprofits, and multi-location brands running hundreds of properties.Content.One’s enterprise customer base, including Sony Electronics, The Salvation Army, Kin Insurance, Singlife, and the Phoenix Suns, can enjoy access to the new functionality immediately.The platform's APIs, content models, and stateless infrastructure, refined over a decade, are now exposed directly to AI agents through the MCP server, with no intermediate layer. Content can be created and managed by marketers via Claude or Gemini through the MCP server, or by an organization's own internal agents, all governed by Content.One’s roles and permissions system.Watch a Short Demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T6CJPF0UZE How marketing teams can instruct Content.One through natural language prompts:- Generate full content schemas in minutes. Describe the data model needed ("create a schema for our animal kingdom, with animal types and primary locations as relationals") and receive a complete proposal with primary fields, relationships, headless data sets, and seeded placeholder content. Schema design used to take weeks; it is now a review-and-approve step.- Create complete pages from a brief. Specify the audience and topic, and Content.One drafts the article, selects co-authors, applies brand guidelines from a stored context document, generates an on-brand image, and assembles the page in the company's design language in roughly one to two minutes.- Build HTML components from screenshots. Paste an image of a design and Content.One generates the matching component, ready to drop into any template.- Assemble entire sites end-to-end. Internal demo environments with full content, components, and structure have been built from scratch in roughly 90 minutes.- Install tracking pixels and custom scripts without a developer. Paste a Meta Pixel or any tracking script into the chat, choose where it installs (globally, on a single model, or on a specific page), and ship it in seconds.- Upload, name, and optimize images by paste. Drop any image into the chat. Content.One names it, optimizes it, and indexes it in the media library automatically.- Run one-click SEO repair across pages. The new SEO and GEO Analyzer agent scans pages, surfaces issues like missing Open Graph tags or duplicate H1s, applies fixes against the live CMS, and tracks scores over time.- Operate the full app suite by prompt. Calendar (activity view across all sites), Workflows (Kanban-style content pipeline), Publisher, Forms, the Pop-up manager, and the drag-and-drop builder all support natural language control. Multilingual prompting is supported, including Spanish, Dutch, and German.How Content.One’s multi-location customers are benefitingThe Content.One MCP Server exposes the platform's tools, including accounts, content items, models, fields, audit logs, media bins, labels, settings, and stylesheets, to any MCP-compatible AI client.For federated organizations, this matters more than it does for typical single-brand enterprises. Each chapter, franchise, or regional team can plug its own AI agents into the same governed CMS, working in parallel without losing central oversight. Authentication is stateless and per-request, scoped by session token, so existing role and permission structures apply automatically."Beyond generative capability, AI presents a world of action on your behalf," said Apuzzo. "With deep data discovery, integrated expert knowledge, and multiple vendors brought together with MCP, insight and value are moments away. Content.One represents a future where all of these are woven together as one experience."Built on a decade of multi-site CMS infrastructureThe agentic capabilities work because the platform's data architecture, originally built as Zesty.io, was designed for programmatic access from day one. APIs, structured content models, and stateless infrastructure were already in place when LLMs became viable, which is why the MCP server reads as a natural extension of the platform rather than a retrofit."With our agent cutting enterprise workflows down from 32 hours to one, that’s a 3,100% increase in efficiency,” Apuzzo said.“What used to take a plan, wireframe, design, development, asset creation, and QA testing now happens in an hour with strong results. Marketing and content teams need a platform that moves at the speed of AI, where ideas turn into optimized experiences instantly,” he continued.Embedded enterprise security and governanceRole-based access controls, custom roles, SSO integration, full audit logging, and team-based permission cascades remain in place across every agentic workflow. GDPR and CCPA requirements are handled at the platform level, and a globally distributed CDN supports 99.999% availability for high-traffic, multi-region properties.Request a Content.One demonstration here About Content.OneContent.One is an AI-powered enterprise content platform built for federated organizations managing complex, multi-site digital operations. The platform unifies multi-site website management, agentic page creation, schema design, document governance, digital asset management, and enterprise compliance controls into a single secure and scalable system, allowing organizations to reduce production costs, lower technology headcount, and shorten time-to-market across digital channels. Content.One serves clients across insurance, government, financial services, nonprofit, and franchise sectors. For more information, visit www.content.one Media Contact: hello@content.one

Content.One's AI CMS in Action

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