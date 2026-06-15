Umoya Wellness Spa: Nurse-Owned, Black-Owned Med Spa Opens in Salt Lake City With Body Contouring, and Other Aesthetics

Umoya Wellness Spa is a nurse-owned, Black-owned med spa in SLC Utah offering HydraFacial, body contouring, LED therapy, injections, weight care & braiding

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Umoya Wellness Spa : Nurse-Owned, Black-Owned Med Spa Opens in Salt Lake City With Body ContouringNewly opened Salt Lake City wellness spa offers HydraFacial, body contouring, injectable wellness, and expert African hair braiding, featuring financing options across all services. Umoya Wellness Spa is a nurse-owned, Black-owned med spa in Salt Lake City offering medical aesthetics, non-invasive body contouring, LED therapy, wellness injections, and professional hair braiding.Umoya Wellness Spa, a new nurse-owned and Black-owned medical and wellness spa, has officially opened at 2253 South State Street, Suite 7 in Salt Lake City. The spa offers medical aesthetics, non-invasive body contouring, injectable wellness therapies, and professional hair braiding under one roof, and marks its launch with a one-day body and face contouring event on Friday, June 27, 2026.The June 27 launch event features the T-Shape 2, a non-invasive radiofrequency device used for body and facial contouring. The event is open to the public, marking the first in a series of events Umoya Wellness Spa has scheduled through the second half of 2026 as part of its opening season.A new wellness destination in Salt Lake CityUmoya Wellness Spa offers a menu of treatments for clients in the Salt Lake City area. Skincare services include HydraFacial treatments and multi-session HydraFacial bundles, along with LED and red light therapy for a range of skin concerns. For body contouring, the spa offers non-invasive radiofrequency treatments using the T-Shape 2 and 40K systems.The spa also provides injectable wellness therapies, including vitamin B12 injections for energy and glutathione injections supporting skin and immune health, as well as teeth whitening with a take-home maintenance package.In addition to its medical aesthetic services, Umoya Wellness Spa offers professional African hair braiding — including box braids, cornrows, locs, twists, and goddess braids — performed by a braider with more than 20 years of experience originating from Ghana. The braiding service fills a need that has been underserved in the Salt Lake City market.Nurse-owned, with accessibility at the centerUmoya Wellness Spa is owned and operated by Cheryl Johnson, a nurse practitioner who provides medical oversight for the spa's supervised services. As a Black-owned and nurse-owned small business, Umoya Wellness Spa is positioned as an accessible option in the Salt Lake City wellness market.Accessibility is central to the spa's model. Umoya Wellness Spa offers financing across its full range of services and structured bundle pricing on its most popular treatments — including multi-session HydraFacial and red light therapy packages — intended to make ongoing care more attainable for clients in the area.For clients exploring medically supervised weight management, Umoya Wellness Spa provides personalized consultations conducted under the oversight of its nurse practitioner. These medical wellness programs are individualized, and prospective clients are evaluated during an initial consultation process.A mission rooted in careUmoya Wellness Spa was founded by Cheryl Johnson after a long career in nursing, as she steps into entrepreneurship with a mission rooted in service. She opened the spa to share youth, joy, and confidence through beauty and wellness care, and to bring that experience to clients across Salt Lake City. The name Umoya — which carries the meaning of spirit and breath in Nguni languages — reflects the practice she set out to build: one centered on love, care, and support for everyone who walks through the door."We opened Umoya Wellness Spa to bring quality, professional wellness and aesthetic care to Salt Lake City in a way that feels welcoming and within reach," said Cheryl Johnson, owner of Umoya Wellness Spa. "Our goal is to meet people where they are — with real care, transparent pricing, and services that help them feel their best."Opening season eventsThe June 27 T-Shape 2 body and face contouring event begins a season of events Umoya Wellness Spa has scheduled through the remainder of 2026. Information regarding upcoming event announcements, treatment options, and general facility updates is posted regularly to the company's official online channels.Umoya Wellness Spa is fully operational and currently scheduling clients. The spa is located at 2253 South State Street, Suite 7, Salt Lake City, UT 84115, and can be reached at 385-282-9074, online at myumoya.com, or on Instagram at @yourumoya About Umoya Wellness SpaUmoya Wellness Spa is a nurse-owned, Black-owned medical and wellness spa in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering medical aesthetics, non-invasive body contouring, injectable wellness therapies, professional hair braiding, and medically supervised wellness consultations. The spa emphasizes accessible, transparent pricing with financing available across its services.Media ContactContact Person: Cheryl JohnsonCompany: Umoya Wellness SpaAddress: 2253 South State Street, Suite 7, Salt Lake City, UT 84115Phone: 385-282-9074Website: myumoya.comInstagram: @yourumoya

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