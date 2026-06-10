Score Lawrence HQ connects visitors, residents with local celebration of the World Cup

Score Lawrence HQ on Massachusetts Street opens to the public June 12 as a space for visitors and locals alike to connect with Lawrence activities related to the World Cup. The opening coincides with the first Score Lawrence soccer viewing party.

Located at 1026 Massachusetts St., the headquarters for Score Lawrence will feature:

Screens streaming soccer matches and a live bracket for the tournament

Score Lawrence and Team Algeria scarves available for purchase

Lego displays built by Limestone Community School students showcasing local history

Artwork created by animals from the Prairie Park Nature Center

Score Lawrence HQ hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of the tournament. The space will be closed Wednesdays and Sundays, and it will be open later during Score Lawrence’s six viewing events. In light of the clear bag policy at these events, headquarters will have Score Lawrence clear bags available for $10 each.

“Whether people stop by with questions about local soccer celebrations, to check out the matches or to pick up some soccer swag, Score Lawrence HQ is a space to connect with the many ways Lawrence is welcoming Team Algeria. We hope the fans of Les Fennecs feel like they’ve found their home away from home,” said Ruth DeWitt, director of community relations for Explore Lawrence, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.