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C.A. Justices Spar Over Warrantless Search of Open Trunk

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that the warrantless search of a parked vehicle, which contained a shooting target and loose high-powered rifle ammunition visible in the back seat as well as a tactical vest in plain view through the partially-open lid to the rear compartment, was violative of the Fourth Amendment, drawing dissent over the circumstances under which a party can be said to have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

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C.A. Justices Spar Over Warrantless Search of Open Trunk

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