New York Metro Home Prices Rise as Spring Buyers Return in Force

Prices climb across the region as buyers re-engage and pending sales surge into the spring market

The surge in pending sales is one of the most encouraging signals we've seen heading into the summer.” — Richard Haggerty, OneKey® MLS CEO

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Metro Region entered spring on firmer footing, with rising median prices and sharply higher pending sales, even as closings cooled from a year ago.The median sales price for all property types reached $700,000 in May, a 6.1% increase over May 2025. Single-family homes led the gains, with the median price rising 5.4% to $780,000, while condominiums advanced 3.3% to $557,500.Closed sales declined 11.6% year-over-year to 3,250 across all property types. However, pending sales increased 14.9% to 5,278, pointing to renewed buyer activity as inventory improves and market momentum grows.The data points to a market regaining momentum, with demand rising even as closings slow. Sellers continue to receive full asking prices, underscoring the market’s resilience."The surge in pending sales is one of the most encouraging signals we've seen heading into the summer," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKeyMLS. "It tells us buyers are ready to act when the right inventory appears. We're seeing a market that is healthy, competitive, and rewarding well-positioned sellers, reinforcing the broader strength in the region."Inventory increased modestly, giving buyers more options. Homes sold in a median of 57 days. Nationally, the National Association of REALTORSreported steady existing-home sales year-over-year, with inventory rising to a 4.4-month supply, offering buyers slightly improved conditions.OneKeyMLS serves more than 45,000 real estate professionals across Bronx, Dutchess, Manhattan (New York County), Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, and Westchester counties.For a deeper look at the latest market data, visit the OneKey® MLS market insights center

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