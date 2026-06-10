Entrepreneur Marc Weiss Launches AI Business Education Initiative to Help Entrepreneurs Build Home-Based Tech Businesses

New Program Focuses on Teaching Professionals How to Leverage AI-Powered Platforms, Recurring Revenue Models, and Remote Business Ownership Opportunities

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran entrepreneur Marc Weiss, a business builder with more than 30 years of experience launching and scaling ventures across multiple industries, today announced the launch of a new educational initiative designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs understand and evaluate emerging AI-powered business ownership opportunities.

The program is focused on teaching professionals, career changers, consultants, and aspiring business owners how artificial intelligence is transforming entrepreneurship and creating new opportunities for remote business ownership. Through educational events, virtual workshops, webinars, and one-on-one guidance, Weiss aims to provide practical insights into building and operating AI-enabled businesses in today's rapidly evolving digital economy.

"Artificial intelligence is creating entirely new business models, but many people are overwhelmed by the technology and don't know where to begin," said Weiss. "Our goal is to educate entrepreneurs about how AI platforms can be used to create real business value, serve clients, and build sustainable businesses from virtually anywhere."

The initiative will focus on helping participants understand how AI-powered platforms can be used to assist businesses with information management, data organization, market intelligence, industry monitoring, workflow automation, customer engagement, and operational efficiency. Rather than promoting unrealistic expectations, the program emphasizes education, implementation, and practical business development strategies.

Topics covered through the program will include:

• Understanding AI-powered business models

• Building a home-based technology business

• Recurring revenue and subscription-based services

• Business intelligence and information management solutions

• Digital marketing and client acquisition strategies

• AI tools for productivity and business growth

• Remote business operations and scalability

• Emerging opportunities in the AI economy

According to Weiss, demand for AI-related services continues to grow as businesses seek new ways to organize information, monitor market developments, automate routine processes, and improve decision-making.

"Many entrepreneurs are looking for opportunities that offer flexibility, scalability, and access to growing markets," Weiss added. "AI represents one of the most significant business opportunities we've seen in decades, and education is the first step toward helping people participate successfully."

As part of the initiative, Weiss plans to host a series of virtual educational events that will bring together aspiring entrepreneurs, business professionals, and leaders to discuss AI trends, business ownership strategies, and practical applications of artificial intelligence across industries.

The educational platform is expected to expand throughout 2026, providing ongoing resources, training programs, and networking opportunities for individuals interested in building AI-focused businesses and service organizations.

About Marc Weiss

Marc Weiss is a Florida-based entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience launching, operating, and scaling businesses across a variety of industries. Throughout his career, he has focused on identifying emerging market opportunities, developing innovative business models, and helping organizations achieve sustainable growth through strategic execution and operational excellence.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.