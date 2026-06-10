Atlantucky Brewing Unveils 'World Class Pilsner' as Atlanta Welcomes a Global Summer of Soccer

A crisp new brew debuts in concert with the city’s international spotlight

We wanted something that people from all over the world could appreciate. It is a light and crushable Pilsner with Atlanta written all over it.” — Skinny DeVille

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlantucky Brewing , less than a mile from Atlanta Stadium, has announced the release of its newest beer, World Class Pilsner, a light, refreshing lager crafted to match the energy and attention surrounding Atlanta this summer. This delicious offering is a collaboration between Atlantucky and SweetWater Brewing.To celebrate the launch, Atlantucky Brewing is inviting members of the media to an exclusive tasting event on Friday, June 12 from 3:00pm – 6:00pm. Guests who present valid media credentials are welcome to sample the new release and experience the brewery’s signature atmosphere.Brewed with approachability in mind, World Class Pilsner is designed to bring people together whether they’re longtime locals or visiting from across the globe. Balanced and easy-drinking, World Class Pilsner reflects both the vibrancy of Atlanta and the appeal of a perfectly crafted pilsner.“We wanted something that people from all over the world could appreciate,” said Atlantucky Brewing founder Skinny DeVille. “It is a light and crushable Pilsner with Atlanta written all over it.”“As an Atlanta-born brewery, SweetWater is always fired up to help bring people together around great beer and big moments for the city,” added Evan Woolard, Senior Brand Manager for SweetWater Brewing. “World Class Pilsner is crisp, refreshing, and made for the kind of global energy Atlanta is about to experience this summer.”As the city fills with fans, Atlantucky Brewing is ready as the go-to destination for gathering and celebration. The brewery is open for watch parties throughout the summer and is currently booking private events. Due to high demand, groups are encouraged to call as soon as possible to secure reservations.# # #About Atlantucky Brewing:Located at 170 Northside Drive SW Suite 96 in the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta, Atlantucky, one of the nation’s few black-owned breweries, is owned by multi-platinum-selling, Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots. The name, “Atlantucky,” celebrates the band’s historical roots of being founded in Kentucky and settling in Atlanta. The brewery’s taproom is in the shadows of Atlanta Stadium and the historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) of Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University. For more information about Atlantucky Brewing, please visit www.atlantucky.com About SweetWater Brewing:SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. Sweetwater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited. SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

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