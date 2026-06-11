Everard’s online Southern Estates & Collections Auction, a favorite with designers and collectors, slated for June 23-25

Tommi Parzinger (German, 1903-1981), circa-1950s robin’s-egg-blue lacquer side cabinet with decorative metal studs, inset white-glass top. Marked ‘Parzinger Original.' Estimate: $15,000-$25,000 Everard Auctions associate with Hunt Slonem's (American, b. 1951-) ‘Picul,’ 2000, six-panel oil-on-canvas, each panel measuring 36in long x 10¼in wide. Signed, dated and titled on verso. Estimate: $12,000-$18,000 18K white gold ring with 4.01ct fancy yellow diamond, VVSI, flanked by approximately 3.3mm round yellow diamonds with round-diamond surround. GIA Natural Colored Diamond Report. Estimate: $40,000-$60,000

Featured: 1950s Tommi Parzinger cabinet, Hunt Slonem paintings, Picasso pottery, exquisite jewelry and luxury goods,, Tiffany silver, Rolex watches

Tommi Parzinger's midcentury style is immediately identifiable. For decades, his designs have been favored in furnishing some of the finest homes in the Hamptons. His pieces are now modern classics.” — Amanda Everard - Owner, Everard Auctions

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three times a year, Savannah-based Everard Auctions’ trusted reputation for quality is validated with an exciting online-only Southern Estates and Collections Auction of estate paintings, furniture, exquisite gems, and objets d’art. Preparations have just been finalized for their June 23-25, 2026 edition, which offers premier Southern artworks, Native American and Southwestern ceramics, modern furniture, Asian art and European porcelain. Additional categories specifically reserved for the third session include elegant sterling silver, fine jewelry, Swiss watches, fashion and luxury goods.At the forefront of the auction’s fine art category are two works by American contemporary artist Hunt Slonem. Known for his neo-expressionist sgraffito style, Slonem has earned widespread acclaim for his captivating paintings of animals, butterflies and tropical birds. Born in Maine in 1951, he spent much of his childhood moving from place to place due to his father’s navy career. As a youth, he lived in Hawaii, California and Nicaragua, where he drew inspiration from the exotic tropical surroundings. His incomparable paintings are in the collections of more than 50 important institutions, including the Solomon R Guggenheim Museum and Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as the personal collections of many high-profile celebrities. Picul, a large-format 6-panel oil with an avian theme, comes from a West Palm Beach, Florida, private collection and is entered in Everard’s June auction with a $12,000-$18,000 estimate.A second highlight from the Florida collection is an oil-on-canvas diptych by widely-collected New Orleans-based artist David Harouni (b. 1962-). Originally from Iran, Harouni creative journey here began at the Art Students League of New York, where his talent for figurative painting was first recognized. He continued his work in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and ultimately, New Orleans, where he has spent the past 25 years as a singularly dominant figurative painter. Harouni’s diptych titled Faces is estimated at $6,000-$8,000.A dynamic seascape by Frederick Judd Waugh (American, 1861-1940) titled Midday carries a $4,000-$8,000 estimate. Waugh was well regarded by peers and art aficionados alike. He had a gift for capturing the ocean’s power on canvas, and his portrayals of sea legends and myths have always attracted collector interest. Notably, Waugh’s atmospheric seascapes won the Popular Prize at the prestigious Carnegie International Exhibition five years in a row.In the decorative arts category, admirers of ultra-desirable Picasso pottery will be vying for a Madoura earthenware pitcher titled Visage. A creative partnership between Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973) and the Madoura pottery studio in Vallauris, France, lasted for 24 years and resulted in limited editions whose supply in the secondary marketplace has never equaled the demand. Visage, a striking pitcher that, as the name suggests, depicts a face, will cross the auction block with a $6,000-$8,000 estimate.Days 1 and 2 feature a broad selection of fine art by Southern artists. More than 30 works come from the family collection of Savannah artists Christopher P H Murphy (1869-1939) and his son Christopher A D Murphy (1902-1973). Both were adept in a variety of media and became known for their scenes of Savannah. The works included in the auction range from portraiture and engravings to watercolors and graphite studies.Other Southern artists represented in the sale include Hattie Saussy (Savannah, 1890-1978), Myrtle Jones (Savannah, 1913-2005), Larry Connatser (Georgia, 1938-1996), and Betsy Cain (Georgia, 21st century), among others. Many of the artists were contemporaries active in the Savannah Art Club. A picturesque Hattie Saussy oil-on-canvas painting of a house with breathtaking wisteria vines in full bloom is estimated at $2,000-$3,000.A stellar collection of decorative art comes from the estate of Bliss Hebert and Allen Charles Klein, both prominent names in opera production. The couple also became known for their collections of antiques, furniture and art objects amassed during their American and European travels. The auction selection includes Native American pottery, Asian opera dolls, European and Asian porcelains, leatherbound manuscripts, and European engravings.The centerpiece of the furniture category is a sleek circa-1950s robin’s-egg-blue lacquer side cabinet designed by Tommi Parzinger. Born in Munich in 1903, Parzinger moved to New York City in 1932 and, seven years later, launched his first company, Parzinger Originals. His celebrity client list included interior designer Billy Baldwin, Marilyn Monroe, and many socially-prominent New York families. A quintessential expression of Parzinger’s midcentury aesthetic, the cabinet is estimated at $15,000-$25,000.The auction is also a plentiful source for fine rugs, carpets and textiles. An elaborate circa-1600 English needlework wall hanging that depicts the story of Moses has provenance from Sotheby's (1993) and a New York City private collection. It is estimated at $8,000-$12,000.Day 3 of the auction will showcase a sparkling array of fine jewelry, watches, fashion and luxury goods from esteemed brands including Tiffany & Co, Cartier, Rolex, Dior, Gucci, Chanel, Hermes, Bottega Veneta, Van Cleef and Arpels, and more. The star of the jewelry group is an 18K gold ring set with a 4ct fancy yellow diamond encircled by a halo of close to three carats of near-colorless round diamonds. Accompanied by a GIA certificate, the 7.55g ring is estimated at $40,000-$60,000. Coveted Swiss timepieces include a Rolex 18K gold and diamond Presidential ladies watch estimated at $12,000-$18,000 and a Rolex pre-Daytona stainless steel watch that has a presale estimate of $25,000-$35,000.Sterling silver of superior quality will also be up for bid on Day 3. A Tiffany & Co sterling silver flatware set in the classic Chrysanthemum pattern consists of 140 pieces plus Tiffany dust bags and an associated wood box. The total silver weight is 218.60ozt. Auction estimate: $15,000-$25,000Everard’s June 23-25, 2026 Southern Estates and Collections Auction will start each day at 10AM ET. Bid absentee or live online via Everard Live, LiveAuctioneers, Bidsquare, or Invaluable. The public is invited to a June 16 preview reception from 5-7 PM at Everard Auctions’ gallery. Previewing is also available from June 17-20, or by appointment. For additional information about any item in the auction, call 912-231-1376 or email info@everard.com. Everard is located at 2436 Waters Avenue, Savannah, GA 31404.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.