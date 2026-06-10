NJEDA Approves Aspire Awards to Senior Housing Development in Totowa

June 10, 2026 at 2:01 pm 2 minute read

The project will be developed as 100% affordable housing

TRENTON, N.J. (June 10, 2026) – Today, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board approved tax credits under the Aspire Program to support an affordable senior housing development project in Totowa. The development will create 141 housing units for the community’s seniors.

“The Aspire Program continues to expand housing affordability and supporting projects that strengthen communities and uplift vulnerable populations,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Evan Weiss. “Supporting new affordable senior housing is critical to meeting New Jersey’s evolving housing needs, and this development will provide older residents with stable, accessible living spaces while helping build stronger and more inclusive communities.”

The proposed project, known as Totowa Affordable Housing, involves the adaptive reuse of the former Little Sisters of the Poor facility on Shepherds Lane in Totowa. The building will be converted into 141 residential units serving seniors aged 62 and older. The project will be developed as 100% affordable housing, and will include 8 studio units, 123 one-bedroom units, 10 two-bedroom units, and one superintendent’s unit.

The redevelopment will be designed to provide a comprehensive and supportive living environment, including amenities such as a fitness center, library, multiple resident lounges, and a multipurpose/dining room. The redevelopment will also include significant upgrades to the site and surrounding areas as part of the overall improvement plan.

Christian Health, the lead developer of the project, has over a century of experience in developing, operating, and managing senior housing and healthcare facilities. Totowa Affordable Housing was approved for an award of up to 60% of the project cost, not to exceed $35.3 million. This project is also supported by Low-Income Housing Tax Credits through the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency .

“I am pleased that Christian Health Care will be taking over the Little Sisters of the Poor facility and I welcome them to Totowa,” said John Coiro, Mayor of Totowa. “They will continue to offer assisted living facilities to those individuals in need. Additionally, the use of this property helps Totowa achieve its affordable housing obligations.”

Aspire is a place-based economic development program created under the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020 (ERA) to support mixed-use, transit-oriented development with tax credits to commercial and residential real estate development projects that have financing gaps. All residential Aspire projects must include at least 20 percent affordable housing. As a performance-based program, projects must certify that all commitments established at time of approval have been met before receiving their first disbursement of tax credits.

About the NJEDA

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) serves as the State’s principal agency for driving economic growth. The NJEDA is committed to making New Jersey a national model for inclusive and sustainable economic development by focusing on key strategies to help build strong and dynamic communities, create good jobs for New Jersey residents, and provide pathways to a stronger and fairer economy. Through partnerships with a diverse range of stakeholders, the NJEDA creates and implements initiatives to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the State and strengthen New Jersey’s long-term economic competitiveness.

To learn more about NJEDA resources for businesses, call NJEDA Customer Care at 844-965-1125 or visit https://www.njeda.gov and follow @NewJerseyEDA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

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