Auditor Fitzpatrick finds insufficient vetting led to $229,167 payout to former Francis Howell superintendent
06/10/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
A new report from Missouri State Auditor Scott
Fitzpatrick finds the Francis Howell R-III School District paid out a $229,167
settlement payment to a former superintendent in large part because district
officials failed to thoroughly vet Dr. Mike Dominguez before signing a
three-year contract with him. The investigative report issued today by
Fitzpatrick's office highlights the district's failure to have a sufficient
selection process for the superintendent search firm and also documents how the
search firm selected did not identify relevant
concerns when hiring Dr. Dominquez.
"The enormous amount of money paid out to a man
who never worked a day for the district certainly raised a lot of questions for
taxpayers and numerous red flags for my office. Given what our investigation
has uncovered, I firmly believe the district could have and should have identified
the concerns that led to its separation from Dr. Dominguez prior to hiring him
in the first place," said Auditor Fitzpatrick, who noted the total amount
paid to Dr. Dominguez was $250,000 including the paid month of administrative
leave he received.
Fitzpatrick added, "Our goal with this report is
to provide the Board best practices to implement to prevent a quarter of a
million dollar mistake such as this one from occurring again in the future. So
it's disappointing that district officials have been unwilling to accept
responsibility for the mistakes made in this process and that their response
suggests they did nothing wrong. The school district will remain at risk until
the Board accepts responsibility for its failure and follows our
recommendations to implement a rigorous
evaluation process using a competitively procured and evaluated vendor in the
future."
The investigation conducted by Fitzpatrick's office found neither the
School Board nor the search firm hired by the district identified potential
concerns when hiring Dr. Dominguez. A review by the State Auditor's Office of Dr.
Dominguez's application found several typographical errors and noted
the application did not include references or letters of recommendation from
his most recent employer, Garden City School District (GCSD) in Garden City,
Kansas. In addition, despite the information being publicly available and
easily searchable online, the Board did not know of or question Dr. Dominguez's
resignation from the GCSD a year in advance of his contract expiration.
According to the Board's legal counsel, the district would have found this
suspicious if they were aware of it prior to hiring.
According to the district's legal counsel, Board members became
aware of a social media post detailing concerns with Dr. Dominguez's tenure at
his previous place of employment after he was hired. The Board investigated the
issues raised in the social media post by speaking with a GCSD Board member and
other district stakeholders. In addition, after Dr. Dominguez began his
transition to the district, additional concerns were raised to the Board about
his competency as the Superintendent and his ability to lead the district. None
of the concerns identified were discovered during the initial hiring process.
The report documents how the Board chose to terminate Dr.
Dominguez's contract by mutual agreement due to potential litigation and
concerns with disruption to the district. However, as the report points out, if
the Board had terminated for cause and Dr. Dominguez followed through with
legal action against the district, the concerns identified by the Board could
have become public information and eliminated some of the secrecy and public
questioning of the Board's decisions.
The investigation also found the Francis Howell School Board did not
use a formal process to competitively procure the superintendent search firm
and did not document how the firm was selected. The selected firm had the
second highest cost proposal and the Board's counsel indicated one of the main
factors considered was that the selected vendor had recently completed the
superintendent search for the local school district that hired away FHSD's
previous superintendent.
The full investigative summary is available here.
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