A “Swiss-Army Knife" in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey

MOBILE, Ala. — For Matt Tate, a Realty Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mobile District, versatility is the name of the game.

For Tate, whether it has been his career with the Alabama Army National Guard or his current position with the Mobile District in Real Estate, that versatility has enabled him to handle life’s challenges and stay driven.

“A realty specialist is very much like a Swiss army knife,” Tate explains. “What you do today is contingent upon the nature of the task.”

Whether he is acquiring land for critical national infrastructure or managing and disposing of federal interests, Tate operates by a simple but profound truth within the Corps:*“It all begins and ends with Real Estate.”*Every civil works project, military installation, or construction effort relies on the Real Estate division to acquire the necessary rights to begin, and to dispose of the federal interest when a property is no longer needed.

From the Frontlines to the Front Porch

Tate’s journey to the Mobile District is rooted in a deep legacy of service. He spent 24 years in the Alabama Army National Guard, retiring as a Master Sergeant in October 2022 after serving as the acting G4 (Logistics) Sergeant Major for the Joint Force Headquarters in Montgomery, Alabama.

He credits his military background as a significant benefit to his current role with USACE. The military ingrained in him the importance of teamwork, the ability to translate leadership directives into actionable steps, and the understanding that being part of something bigger than oneself is far more rewarding than being a singular contributor.

It also taught him the value of "controlled initiative."

“There are times where you must act without clear guidance,” Tate said. “I used to tell my subordinate soldiers that if you exercise controlled initiative and make a mistake, you are succeeding because you genuinely learn. However, if you position yourself to where you only react after the fact or when you're told what and how to do something, you limit growth and understanding.”

This philosophy translates perfectly to his work as a Realty Specialist, where tasks are rarely black and white, and creative, localized solutions are often required to move a mission forward.

Trial by Fire on the Southern Border

After retiring from the National Guard, Tate spent just over a year in the civilian sector selling residential real estate in Baldwin County, Alabama. While he joked that the experience taught him that "everyone knows at least 10 realtors," it gave him a foundational understanding of real estate terminology that proved invaluable when he joined USACE in 2023.

However, he quickly noticed the differences. Civilian real estate is highly competitive, which can stifle collaboration. At USACE, teamwork and knowledge-sharing are paramount.

Tate first experienced this unique USACE environment with the Sacramento Division, where he was assigned to work land acquisition for the southern border wall on behalf of DHS/CBP. As the sole realty specialist working the border from the Texas/New Mexico state line all the way to the Pacific Ocean, he found himself in entirely new territory.

“Having the opportunity to travel and sit on the porch with local homeowners negotiating an acquisition was interesting to say the least,” Tate recalled.

Learning the acquisition process through trial by fire, and communicating across multiple federal, state, and private entities, provided him with a robust foundation that continues to serve him today.

Finding a Home in the Mobile District

In November 2025, Tate brought his expertise to the Mobile District’s Management and Disposal (M&D) Branch. Having mastered the "acquisition" slice of the pie in Sacramento, he is now thriving as he manages current leases and easements and handles the disposal of federal interests.

Now, seven months into his tenure at Mobile, Tate is clear about his future: this is where he wants to stay. He praises his leadership for promoting a true team mentality and notes that the M&D section works exceptionally well together, completely free of egos.

“If you are looking to join the Mobile District, we would be honored to have you become a member,” he said. He advises newcomers not to be discouraged by the steep learning curve or the sheer scale of the Corps' mission. “It takes time to really comprehend the role of real estate, and you must be patient with yourself,” he advised, noting his own initial struggles transitioning from a senior military leader who was expected to know everything, to a newcomer learning the big picture of a massive federal agency.

Tate also points out a unique aspect of the Corps: it is a reimbursable entity. “USACE is not guaranteed work,” he explained. “If USACE doesn't provide a good product, it will show in reduced work. With reduced work comes reduced positions. I take that not as a scare tactic, but a realization that USACE employs good and competent individuals. Without those individuals, we risk not having work.”

One person who has witnessed Tate’s impact firsthand is teammate Kevin McCauley, USACE Mobile District Realty Specialist. McCauley said Tate has already been a great contributor to the Management and Disposal Branch of the Real Estate Division.

“Matt has already been a valuable asset to Real Estate in the short time he has been in the Mobile District Office,” McCauley said. “Matt works with us in the Management and Disposal Branch of the Real Estate Division and has already been a valuable teammate.”

Faith, Family, and the Future

Behind Tate’s professional success is a strong foundation built on faith and family. He has been married for 25 years to his wife, Misty, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) who owns ABA Services of Alabama and works for Total Care Therapy. Together, they have two children: a 20-year-old son, Ty, who is currently on active duty in the Army attending Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) school at Eglin Air Force Base, and a 17-year-old daughter, Aubrie, a rising high school senior. Tate credits them, along with his faith, for carrying him through life's inevitable challenges.

“I try to daily honor my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Tate said. “That is not an arrogant statement, but a humble and honest desire. The reality is, I often fail at that task. My faith provides me perspective and hope when I’m faced with the difficult things life constantly throws at us and offers peace and contentment to know that my purpose and path have meaning.”

Tate said his family has been an encouragement to him throughout his career, to not only be good at what he does, but to be the husband and father to them that he needs to be.

“As far as my family, I truly fall into the category of a man who “outkicked his coverage,” Tate said. “My wife and I have been married 25 years and we are blessed with two kids. Our son Ty is 20 and decided to go the military route with the Army. Our daughter Aubrie is truly a social butterfly. She is like her daddy, which can be challenging at times, but she has the biggest heart and desire to help others. My family has always supported me and really provides the inspiration to be the best I can be, so I can be the best provider I can be.”

Looking ahead, Tate hopes to spend at least another 12 years evolving within the USACE real estate world. His ultimate goals are to become a supervisor and a Real Estate Contracting Officer (RECO), allowing him to fully implement the leadership skills he has honed over decades of service.

Most importantly, though, his final career goal is one of legacy. He wants to end his career with USACE remembered simply as “someone who contributed, was a genuine asset, and was a great colleague.”