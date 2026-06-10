Transition to the Future: PM Cargo Delivers Final CH-47F Block I, Shifts Focus to Block II Production

A Historic Milestone and Strategic Pivot On April 13, 2026, the U.S. Army’s aviation and acquisition communities gathered to witness a significant milestone in heavy-lift aviation. PM Cargo officially delivered CH-47F Chinook helicopter #8494—the final Block I aircraft produced for the Army.

While this event concludes a Block I production phase spanning over two decades, the Chinook production line remains active and vital. This milestone serves as the springboard for the Army’s next chapter: the production of the CH-47F Block II and the ongoing modernization of the current Block I inventory.

Modernization and Sustainment: The Path Forward The transition from Block I to Block II represents a critical modernization effort to ensure the Chinook remains the premier heavy-lift asset for multidomain operations. The program's focus is now twofold:

Accelerating Block II: Leveraging the production line's capacity to field the increased payload, improved drivetrain, and enhanced airframe strength of the Block II variant. Modernizing the Existing Fleet: Continuing Block I modernization efforts to ensure current aircraft remain technologically relevant and operationally ready alongside the newer variants.

In her remarks, COL Jennie Conlon, Project Manager for Cargo Helicopters, emphasized that this achievement is a testament to the program’s agility. She noted that while production of this specific configuration has ended, the mission of PM Cargo is expanding to balance the sustainment of the current fleet with the aggressive fielding of modernized capabilities.

LTC Jacob Brady and the CH-47F Block I team have already initiated the critical tasks required for this shift. Their focus remains on the long-term readiness of the existing Chinooks while supporting the broader enterprise's pivot toward the Block II production environment. This ensures that as the technology evolves, the logistical and engineering support structures evolve with it.

Final Delivery to the Warfighter While the Huntsville ceremony marked the technical completion of this production phase, the Army is preparing a final tribute to the Block I era. A formal ceremony to deliver the very last Block I aircraft directly to the Soldiers is currently planned for later this year. This event will honor the crews and maintainers who have relied on the Block I for over twenty years and celebrate its transition into the hands of the operational force.

The Industry-Army Alliance The enduring partnership between the U.S. Army and Boeing makes the continuation of the Chinook line possible. Heather McBryan, H-47 Program Manager for Boeing Vertical Lift, reaffirmed Boeing’s commitment to this partnership. Her remarks highlighted that the successful conclusion of Block I production is merely the foundation for the next generation of collaboration, as both organizations work to modernize and sustain the Army’s vital aviation assets for decades to come.