Passing the colors, 1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Glaspell and welcomes Kieser

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The 1st Engineer Brigade held a change-of-command ceremony June 5, 2026, on Gammon Field, where Col. Mark Glaspell relinquished command to Col. Micheal Kieser. Col. Timothy Hudson, U.S. Army Engineer School commandant, served as the reviewing officer for the ceremony. He said Glaspell did an “outstanding” job and he is honored to have served a long side him. “You have provided strong and steady leadership to the engineer regiment,” Hudson said. “The U.S. Army is more prepared and ready to fight and win our nation’s wars because of your leadership and commitment.” Glaspell said he likes to refer to the 1st Eng. Bde. as the foundation of the Army Engineer Regiment and said, “it is the only brigade in the Army that every engineer (Soldier) serves in at least once.” “There is something special about this brigade. They never fail to accomplish the mission, take care of each other or build this organization’s reputation,” Glaspell said. “I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this brigade’s storied history. It has been the honor of my career.” In preparation for his next assignment, Glaspell is gearing up for operational deployment. Hudson finished off his remarks by welcoming Kieser, who is coming from the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence G3 Operations, Plans and Training staff section, and said “with (Kieser’s) bird’s eye view of the brigade over the last year,” he anticipates the transition will be a smooth one. “We are confident you will build on the current momentum and raise the brigade’s colors even higher as you train and drive change,” Hudson said. When Kieser took his turn on the podium, he laid out his top three standing priorities for the brigade’s leaders — rigorous training, disciplined support to change, professional development and caring for people. “We are entrusted with America’s sons and daughters. True teamwork and lethality do not happen unless we care for one another holistically,” Kieser said. “Now, let’s get to work.” More photos are available to view on https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCVNtD page.