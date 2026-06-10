Phillips Law Group and AMSAF Applaud Passage of HB2109 Strengthening Protections for Arizona Motorcyclists

A motorcyclist rides on an Arizona highway, representing the importance of motorcycle safety and HB2109 protections for riders.

New Arizona law increases accountability for distracted drivers involved in crashes with motorcyclists.

A simple glance at a phone should never cost someone their life.” — Jeffrey L. Phillips, Founder of Phillips Law Group

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group and the Arizona Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Foundation ( AMSAF ) are applauding the enactment of HB2109, a new Arizona law designed to increase accountability for distracted drivers involved in crashes with motorcyclists.Sponsored by Representative Teresa Martinez, HB2109 adds additional penalties when a driver unlawfully uses a portable wireless communication device and that violation contributes to a crash involving a motorcycle.Under the law, distracted drivers face penalties of up to $400, along with an additional $150 civil penalty when a motorcycle crash occurs as a result of the violation.Motorcyclists remain among the most vulnerable road users in Arizona. Even minor collisions can result in severe injuries due to the lack of physical protection available to riders."For more than 30 years, we have seen firsthand the devastating impact distracted driving can have on Arizona families," said Jeffrey L. Phillips, Founder of Phillips Law Group. "Many of those tragedies are entirely preventable. HB2109 is an important step toward increasing accountability, raising awareness, and encouraging drivers to stay focused behind the wheel. A simple glance at a phone should never cost someone their life.""Motorcycle safety begins with awareness," said Olivia Lemorrocco, Chairman of AMSAF and Director of Community Impact for the Phillips Law Group Foundation. "This legislation reinforces a simple but critical message: put the phone down, stay focused on the road, and watch for motorcycles. Small moments of distraction can have devastating consequences."For nearly two decades, AMSAF has worked to improve rider safety through education, public awareness campaigns, rider training support, and advocacy initiatives throughout Arizona. Through its partnership with AMSAF, Phillips Law Group continues to support efforts that promote safer roads, increase awareness of motorcycle safety, and reduce preventable crashes."Every rider deserves to arrive home safely," added Lemorrocco. "HB2109 is an important step toward creating greater accountability and encouraging safer driving behaviors across our state."Distracted driving continues to be a contributing factor in crashes involving motorcycles nationwide. By increasing consequences when distracted driving contributes to a motorcycle collision, Arizona lawmakers are sending a clear message that all motorists share responsibility for protecting vulnerable road users.Phillips Law Group and AMSAF thank Representative Teresa Martinez and the members of the Arizona Legislature who supported this important public safety measure and remain committed to educating drivers and riders about sharing the road safely.Ride Aware. Drive Alert. Watch for Motorcycles.About AMSAFThe Arizona Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Foundation (AMSAF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving motorcycle safety, rider education, and public awareness throughout Arizona. Founded in 2011, AMSAF works alongside community partners, safety advocates, and riders to promote safer roadways and reduce motorcycle related injuries and fatalities through education, outreach, and advocacy.About Phillips Law GroupPhillips Law Group has served Arizona injury victims for more than 30 years and has recovered more than $2 billion on behalf of clients. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of those injured by negligence while supporting community initiatives that improve public safety throughout Arizona.

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