South Carolina Government Drone Symposium Returns to Columbia

South Carolina Interagency Drone Users Consortium (SCiDUC) to host second annual symposium focused on innovation and operational excellence

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 9, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Interagency Drone Users Consortium (SCiDUC) is proud to announce its third annual statewide symposium, taking place July 15, 2026, at South Carolina ETV in Columbia. This year’s theme, "LEADING THE FUTURE: Drones, Technology & the Rules of Innovation," highlights how cutting-edge drone technologies are reshaping public sector operations.

The full-day event, running from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., will showcase a dynamic lineup of experts, including leaders from federal, state, and local agencies, academic researchers, and private industry pioneers. Attendees will explore new applications for drones in government work, from emergency response to infrastructure inspection, and discover how agencies are adapting to rapidly evolving technologies.

Highlights of the symposium include presentations from Lee Hill from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Chase Barron from Joint Base Charleston, and various industry and agency UAS experts. Other featured speakers include representatives from S.C. Forestry Commission, S.C. Department of Environmental Service, Clemson Wildlife Research, and various public safety officials.

The symposium will also feature a live drone demonstration showcasing the latest hardware advancements and breakout sessions led by subject matter experts on topics like beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations, public safety applications, and drone program development.

SCiDUC, a nonprofit organization run by South Carolina state employees for state employees, invites all interested government officials, public servants, and industry professionals to attend. The symposium supports SCiDUC’s mission of fostering collaboration, advancing drone adoption, and building stronger, safer, and more efficient government operations.

For more information or to register, please visit 2026 Symposium | SCiDUC (sciduc.org/2026-symposium).

Quotes

Mark Jahnke, Executive Director of SCiDUC, "The SCiDUC Symposium brings together the people who are shaping the future of public-sector drone operations across South Carolina. By sharing real-world experiences, emerging technologies, and practical solutions, we're helping agencies strengthen their capabilities and better serve their communities."

Sallie Williams, SCiDUC President, "As drone technology continues to evolve, public agencies need opportunities to learn from one another and adapt with confidence. This symposium provides a forum for collaboration, innovation, and responsible implementation that supports both mission success and public trust."

About SCiDUC

The South Carolina Interagency Drone Users Consortium (SCiDUC) is dedicated to advancing drone technology across South Carolina state and local government agencies. As a nonprofit managed by public employees, SCiDUC fosters a spirit of collaboration, innovation, and operational excellence to ensure drone programs are safe, effective, and transformative for public service.

Additional Information

For press inquiries or to request a press pass, please contact Mark Jahnke, Mjahnke@scetv.org.

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