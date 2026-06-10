Growing Number of Young Men Seeking Care for Pelvic Floor Disorders, Experts Report

Clinicians note rising awareness of pelvic pain, urinary dysfunction, and sexual health concerns among athletes and active adults.

Many young men are surprised to learn that symptoms such as frequent urination, pelvic pain, erectile dysfunction, or pain during exercise may have a musculoskeletal component” — Dr. Philippe Schafer, PT, DPT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelvic floor dysfunction has long been viewed as a condition affecting women after childbirth or older men following prostate surgery. However, healthcare professionals across the United States are reporting a noticeable increase in young men seeking treatment for pelvic floor related symptoms, including pelvic pain, urinary urgency and frequency, constipation, painful ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, and chronic groin or testicular pain.While awareness of male pelvic floor disorders remains relatively low, research suggests these conditions may be far more common than many realize. The AMA Journal of Ethics reports that approximately 3% to 16% of men in the United States experience prostatitis-like symptoms, many of which overlap with pelvic floor dysfunction. CP/CPPS (Chronic Prostatitis/Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome), the most common diagnosis within this category, is considered the most frequent urologic diagnosis in men under age 50.Chronic pelvic pain syndrome is increasingly recognized as a complex condition involving musculoskeletal, neurological, and psychosocial factors. Symptoms may include pelvic pain, urinary difficulties, sexual dysfunction, bowel dysfunction, and pain during or after exercise. Research has demonstrated that men suffering from chronic pelvic pain frequently exhibit abnormalities in pelvic muscle function, increased muscle tenderness, and musculoskeletal dysfunction compared to healthy controls.Athletes represent a particularly important subgroup. Running, cycling, weightlifting, hockey, soccer, and other high performance sports place substantial demands on the core, hips, spine, and pelvic floor. Emerging research continues to demonstrate that pelvic floor symptoms are not uncommon among athletic populations. A recent international study involving youth athletes found that nearly one-third of male athletes reported pelvic floor symptoms.Clinicians are also observing a notable relationship between lumbar spine injuries and pelvic floor disorders. Many young athletic men who initially present with lumbar disc herniations later develop symptoms such as urinary urgency, pelvic pain, constipation, erectile dysfunction, or other pelvic floor complaints. This association is not surprising given that the nerves controlling bladder, bowel, sexual, and pelvic floor function originate from the lower spine. Research has shown that lumbosacral disc pathology is among the most common causes of neurogenic urologic dysfunction. Investigators have increasingly focused on the relationship between disc herniation, pelvic floor muscle dysfunction, constipation, urinary symptoms, and sexual dysfunction.“Many young men are surprised to learn that symptoms such as frequent urination, pelvic pain, erectile dysfunction, or pain during exercise may have a musculoskeletal component,” said Dr. Philippe Schafer, PT, DPT, a physical therapist in New York City who specializes in Men’s Pelvic Health conditions. “In many cases, these patients have already seen multiple providers, undergone imaging, taken medications, or received repeated courses of antibiotics before anyone evaluates the pelvic floor, hips, spine, breathing mechanics, and movement patterns together.”Experts emphasize that pelvic floor dysfunction is not solely a urological condition. Modern treatment approaches increasingly involve collaboration between urologists, gastroenterologists, physical therapists, pain specialists, and mental health professionals. A growing body of evidence supports a multidisciplinary approach that addresses muscular dysfunction, movement impairments, nervous system sensitization, lifestyle factors, and psychological stressors.As awareness continues to grow, clinicians hope that more young men will seek help earlier rather than suffering in silence. Pelvic floor disorders are often highly treatable, particularly when identified before symptoms become chronic.For more information about male pelvic floor dysfunction, visit Schafer Physical Therapy at www.philippeschafer.com or consult a healthcare provider experienced in men's pelvic health.

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