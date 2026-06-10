LWFC Adopts Notice of Intent to Modify Permitted Gear for the Special Bait Dealer’s Permit

Baton Rouge, Jun 10, 2026 - On June 2, 2026, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to amend the Special Bait Dealer’s Permit. The amendment removes the sunset provision of the current rule and establishes the use of commercial fishing gear during closed seasons when fishing under a valid Special Bait Dealer’s Permit provided by the department. Previous regulatory action allowed for larger commercial nets to be fished under this permit during closed shrimp seasons to provide live bait for recreational fishermen, while allowing uninterrupted operation for the commercial establishments that sell live bait. The use of this expanded gear was originally authorized through the 2023 commercial license year, and then extended through the 2026 commercial license year, to allow for the effects of the regulation to be evaluated. The effects of the regulation were evaluated, with no indication of negative impacts on the resource or industry.

The Commission intends to remove the language referencing the smaller gear allowance and remove the sunset provision of the currently permitted larger commercial gear. The Commission further intends to establish the currently permitted commercial gear as Rule:

One trawl not to exceed 50 feet in length along the cork line and 66 feet in length along the lead line with a mesh size of 5/8-inch bar or 1-1/4 inches stretched. During the fall inshore shrimp season from the western shore of Vermilion Bay and Southwest Pass at Marsh Island to the Atchafalaya River, trawl mesh must be 3/4-inch bar or 1-1/2 inches stretched.

Double skimmer nets may have an opening circumference of no more than 72 feet for each net and a maximum lead line length of 33 feet. Skimmer nets may be mounted to the horizontal net frame at any distance from the gunwale of the vessel as long as the mounting distance and horizontal length of the net frame does not exceed 20 feet from the gunwale. Mesh size must be at least 5/8-inch bar or 1-1/4 inches stretched and 3/4-inch bar or 1-1/2 inches stretched during the fall inshore shrimp season from the western shore of Vermilion Bay and Southwest Pass at Marsh Island to the Atchafalaya River.

Interested persons may submit written comments relative to the proposed Rule to Konner Lockfield, Marine Fisheries Biologist DCL-B, Marine Fisheries Section, 2045 Lakeshore Dr., Suite 403, New Orleans, LA 70122, or via email to klockfield@wlf.la.gov, prior to July 28, 2026.

A copy of the NOI can be found here.