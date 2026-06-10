Techbridge Girls Celebrates 25 Years with Milestone Giving from Oracle, Surpassing $250,000 in Total Support

Techbridge Girls at Oracle

TBG is proud to announce a $20K grant from Oracle, a milestone in a partnership that has contributed over $250K to advancing equity & access in STEM education

Oracle has been a valued partner for more than a decade, and this milestone is incredibly meaningful as we celebrate 25 years of impact.” — Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techbridge Girls (TBG) is proud to announce a new $20,000 grant from Oracle, marking a significant milestone in a longstanding partnership that has now contributed more than $250,000 to advancing equity and access in STEM education.This latest investment comes during a landmark year for Techbridge Girls, as the organization celebrates 25 years of impact - empowering girls from historically excluded communities to thrive as leaders and innovators in STEM.Oracle’s continued support reflects a shared commitment to expanding opportunity, fostering belonging, and investing in the next generation of talent. Over the years, this partnership has helped fuel Techbridge Girls’ national programs, educator training initiatives, and community-based efforts that reach thousands of students annually.“Oracle has been a valued partner for more than a decade, and this milestone is incredibly meaningful as we celebrate 25 years of impact,” said Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls. “Their continued investment in our Bay Area programs reflects a deep, shared commitment to ensuring that all girls have the opportunity to explore, thrive, and lead in STEM.”Since 2013, Oracle’s support has helped power Techbridge Girls’ hands-on STEM programming, educator training, and community partnerships—equipping thousands of students with the skills, confidence, and sense of belonging needed to pursue STEM pathways.As Techbridge Girls looks toward its next 25 years, partnerships like this remain critical to scaling impact and advancing systemic change in STEM education nationwide.About Techbridge GirlsTechbridge Girls (TBG) is a national nonprofit on a mission to transform STEM education so that all girls—especially Black, Latina, Indigenous, and gender-expansive youth—can see themselves as leaders, innovators, and change agents in STEM.Now celebrating 25 years of impact, TBG designs joyful, rigorous, and culturally relevant programs that equip educators and ignite girls’ confidence and brilliance. With a systemic approach that reaches across classrooms, communities, and institutions, Techbridge Girls is not just expanding opportunity—we’re rewriting the STEM narrative for the next 25 years and beyond.Learn more at www.techbridgegirls.org Oracle TrademarksOracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.Media Contact:Abby Funabiki, Chief of Staff, Techbridge Girlsafunabiki@techbridgegirls.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.