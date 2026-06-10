OpenSponsorship Releases World Cup Brand Activation Data as FIFA 2026 Kicks Off Thursday

Brands are measuring the wrong social media metric -- OpenSponsorship analyzed 14.9 million posts to reveal the World Cup creator opportunity brands cannot afford to miss.

World's largest athlete marketing platform reports 277 million views for soccer athletes over last 8 weeks, with 1,552 bookable soccer creators ready.

The audience is engaged, the creators are ready, and the window to activate at the best rates closes when kickoff happens.” — Ishveen Jolly, Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenSponsorship , the world's largest athlete marketing platform backed by Serena Williams and David Blitzer, today released proprietary data showing the scale of the creator opportunity around the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off Thursday June 11th in North America. With brands including Walmart and USA Today already activating soccer creator campaigns through the platform, OpenSponsorship is positioned as the go-to partner for brands looking to win the biggest sports marketing moment of the decade.The platform's soccer roster has generated 277 million views in the last eight weeks alone, with 276 viral posts clearing 100,000 views across just 86 athletes. OpenSponsorship has 1,552 publicly listed and bookable soccer athletes across 15+ countries, including 893 in the United States, alongside athletes from the UK, Mexico, Canada, Spain, Brazil, France, Nigeria, and more.Brands That Cannot Sign Elite Players Can Still Reach Their AudienceWith 48 nations competing in the largest World Cup in history, brands face a common challenge: the biggest names are either off limits or out of budget. OpenSponsorship's data shows that mid-tier and creator talent routinely out-reaches their follower counts by 50 to 100x, giving brands access to the same passionate fan audiences at a fraction of the cost of global stars."The World Cup is the biggest commercial moment in sports marketing history and the brands that win it will not be the ones who waited for the tournament to start. Our soccer athletes have already generated 277 million views in the last two months. The audience is engaged, the creators are ready, and the window to activate at the best rates closes when kickoff happens."-- Ishveen Jolly , Founder and CEO, OpenSponsorshipWalmart and USA Today: What World Cup Activation Actually DeliversOpenSponsorship's recent Walmart Soccer Saturday campaign demonstrates what is possible when brands activate the right soccer creators. The campaign, which featured AA9Skillz, Brittany Wilson, Matty Farias, Sean Garnier, and others, generated 11.6 million views and 4.5% engagement, approximately double the industry benchmark.USA Today is also activating soccer creator campaigns through OpenSponsorship ahead of the World Cup, leveraging the platform's roster of 1,552 bookable soccer athletes to reach highly engaged audiences across the US, Canada, and Mexico, the three host nations for the 2026 tournament."When creators genuinely love a sport and an event, it shows in the content. The Walmart campaign worked because the athletes were authentic soccer fans first and brand partners second. That authenticity is exactly what drives the kind of engagement numbers brands cannot get from traditional advertising."-- Ishveen Jolly, Founder and CEO, OpenSponsorshipThe World Cup Activation WindowOpenSponsorship's data shows a clear opportunity curve for World Cup brand activation. Athletes are available now at pre-tournament rates, with demand and pricing expected to rise sharply once the group stage begins June 11th. The group stage represents the viral window where trending athletes are still affordable before bidding wars begin. The final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19th represents the highest-profile moment for brands that have already built creator relationships.Brands that lock in creator partnerships before the tournament begins benefit from lower rates, more authentic content, and deeper athlete relationships that extend beyond the tournament window. OpenSponsorship's white-glove managed service handles sourcing, contracting, content briefing, delivery, and ROI reporting end to end.About OpenSponsorshipOpenSponsorship is the world's largest athlete marketing platform, connecting 25,000+ athletes and creators with brands across 160 sports and 120 countries. Launched in 2015, the company has facilitated over 9,000 accepted deals and 8,000+ successful brand-creator matches, giving it the largest proprietary dataset in athlete marketing. OpenSponsorship became profitable in 2024 and delivered 200% revenue growth in 2025. Ishveen Jolly, backed by investors Serena Williams and David Blitzer, is the Founder and CEO, winner of SBJ Game Changer 2025 and Forbes 30 Under 30. The 2026 State of Athlete and Influencer Marketing Report is available at opensponsorship.com.

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