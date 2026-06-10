Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal Proudly Sponsors 48th Annual Ogden Wellness Weekend

WHEELING, WV, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal is proud to have served as a sponsor of the 48th annual Ogden Wellness Weekend, supporting a long-standing community tradition focused on health, fitness and resilience.The multi-day event brought together runners, athletes and families from across the region, featuring a variety of races and activities including a 5K, a half marathon and a kid’s race, as well as the signature “Tough as Nails” Urban Challenge.Participants of all ages kicked off the weekend by taking part in the 5K and half marathon, while younger community members had the opportunity to get involved through the kids’ race. The weekend concluded Sunday afternoon with the “Tough as Nails” Urban Challenge, where athletes tackled a six-mile course filled with more than 20 obstacles, including climbing over abandoned cars, scaling floodwalls and pushing through a series of rigorous physical tests.“Kalkreuth is honored to support events like Ogden Wellness Weekend that bring our community together and encourage people of all ages to stay active,” said Josh Wack, National Accounts Manager.Wack also emphasized the importance of supporting events that strengthen both individuals and the broader community. “It’s incredible to see the level of dedication and resilience displayed by everyone who participates,” said Wack. “Events like this not only challenge people physically, but they also build connections and community pride. Kalkreuth is proud to be part of something that has such a positive impact year after year.”As a company with deep roots in the region, Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal remains committed to investing in initiatives that encourage wellness, teamwork and community engagement.“We are proud to stand alongside the athletes, organizers and volunteers who make this incredible event possible,” Wack added. “Ogden Wellness Weekend represents the best of Wheeling.”About Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet MetalKalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal is a Top 10 U.S. commercial roofing contractor and leading exterior cladding services experts regionally and across the United States. Kalkreuth specializes in comprehensive commercial roofing solutions that prioritize safety, quality, and durability.

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