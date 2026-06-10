Martti Parent Company Equiti Ranked #5 for Healthcare Interpreting in the 2026 NIMDZI 100

NIMDZI recognizes Equiti's healthcare interpreting leadership, strong growth, and continued innovation through the Martti platform.

These recognitions underline the impact Equiti is making in healthcare language access. We are committed to helping healthcare teams improve communication and deliver equitable care with Martti.” — Maureen Huber, Equiti CEO

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equiti today announced it has been ranked #5 in healthcare interpreting in the 2026 NIMDZI 100, an annual ranking of the world’s top language service providers, recognizing the continued growth and market leadership of Equiti and the Martti interpretation platform.In addition to its overall ranking, Equiti was also recognized #3 among woman-led language service provider organizations. NIMDZI additionally highlighted Equiti’s strong organic growth and differentiated business model.The recognitions reinforce Equiti’s position as a leading provider of healthcare language access solutions through Martti , its interpretation platform designed specifically for hospitals, health systems, and healthcare environments.Martti supports healthcare organizations with scalable video and audio interpretation services that help improve patient communication, support compliance initiatives, and expand equitable access to care.“These recognitions underline the impact our team is making in healthcare language access,” said Maureen Huber, Equiti CEO. “We remain committed to helping healthcare organizations improve patient communication and deliver more equitable care experiences with our Martti solution.”Equiti continues to invest in Martti and healthcare-focused language access technology designed to support patients, clinicians, and care teams across the healthcare continuum.For more information about Martti and Equiti’s healthcare language access solutions, visit http://www.equitihealth.com ***About EquitiEquiti, through its Martti platform, is the leading provider of medical interpretation and language access solutions for healthcare. Trusted by health systems, hospitals, and clinics nationwide, Martti combines unmatched interpreter quality with innovative technology to ensure equitable care for all patients. By embedding directly into clinical workflows, Martti helps providers meet compliance standards, improve patient outcomes, and advance health equity. For more information, visit www.equitihealth.com

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