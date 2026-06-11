Club Cat Hotel & Resort for Felines opens second Orange County location in Brea

Club Cat kitty cat guest relaxing in his private balcony Cats relax and watch birds or play during "Happy Meowr"

Club Cat opens a second luxury cat-only hotel in Brea, expanding its five-star feline boarding experience to serve more Orange County and LA cat parents.

I created Club Cat with me as a helicopter cat parent in mind because I never found a pet boarding facility that I felt comfortable leaving my beloved kitties when I traveled on business or pleasure.” — Shana Martin, founder of Club Cat

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Club Cat Hotel & Resort for Felines has opened a second pet boarding location in the county of Orange. Strategically located in Brea, Club Cat’s second location will accommodate cat parents who reside near Los Angeles and north Orange County. Increasingly high demand for its unique, upscale cat-only boarding service model is the key driver for Club Cat’s expansion.As an alternative to conventional boarding, Club Cat’s flagship cat hotel location in Irvine opened in March 2019, just a year before the Covid pandemic struck. It not only survived the pandemic as a new business but has also thrived ever since; an affirmation that cat parents want the very best for their feline companions while they are traveling.“I created Club Cat with me as a helicopter cat parent in mind because I never found a pet boarding facility that I felt comfortable leaving my beloved kitties when I traveled on business or pleasure,” says Shana Martin, founder of Club Cat. “Many cat parents either don’t want their cats boarded in facilities that also host dogs, left at home for a pet sitter who stops in once, maybe twice per day, or stressed out at a pet clinic where the staff is understandably focused on animals in need of medical care. I left my corporate career back in 2017 to build the dream cat hotel.”Fashioned after luxury hotels and resorts, Club Cat’s unique accommodations are a departure from traditional boarding options for cats. Designed especially for felines, Club Cat’s spacious suites have glass doors with enclosed 8-foot balconies and are “cat-punned” after some of literature classics – The Great Catsby (after F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby) and Romeow and Juliet (after Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet) to name a few. The Brea hotel boasts twenty-five suites, five more than its flagship hotel in Irvine, including three window penthouse suites for larger families of cats.The Brea location’s proximity to Los Angeles will not just provide a first-rate alternative for customers placed on the Irvine hotel waitlist but also means customers in surrounding cities like Rowland Heights, Diamond Bar and Whitter won’t have to drive as far to board their kitties.“When I drop my cat off to stay at Club Cat, I am 1000% confident that he will have the best experience possible,” says longtime Club Cat customer Doreen who lives in Los Angeles and has made the drive to Irvine several dozen times to board her kitties there since 2021. “The drive time is well worth it, but I am very happy that a location closer to customers like me who live in Los Angeles is now an option.”Entertainment includes:• CatFlix – Feline-friendly programs• CatCasts – Live webcasts for cat owners who want to check in on their kitty cats 24/7• CatChats – For cat owners who want to have live “cat-versations” with their kittySpecial amenities include:• Happy Hours “Meowrs” in the playroom• Fur therapy• Derrière trims• Pawi-curesThe official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening organized by the Brea Chamber of Commerce is June 18 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.About Club CatClub Cat is a boutique luxury hotel and resort exclusively designated for the day and overnight care of domestic cats. As a high-end alternative to traditional cat boarding, Club Cat provides more than just a safe and clean environment for cats; it also promises a five-star customer service experience for both cat and cat owner alike.While in Club Cat’s care, kitty cat patrons receive the type of authentic love, care, and attention they’re used to at home – and much more. Founded by a lifelong cat owner whose goal is to give fellow cat owners peace-of-mind when separated from their cats, Club Cat is committed to providing the highest level of service, comfort, and entertainment for each of its kitty cat patrons.Club Cat has two Southern California locations; one in Irvine and one in Brea.

About Club Cat

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