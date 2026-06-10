NOW HIRING! TBI Special Agent/Criminal Investigator – AVIATION DIVISION

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1 Aviation Division 2 Vacancies TBI Headquarters – Nashville Job Duties: Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against people who violate state and federal laws. Conduct interviews, arrest suspects, and may operate surveillance equipment. Provide aviation support for law enforcement and public safety flight operations, including participation in search and rescue missions, fugitive apprehensions, and disaster response efforts in coordination with Local, State, and Federal partners. Manage live video downlink systems, employ geospatial mapping software such as ArcGIS, Shotover/ Churchill systems, and operate advanced radio communications equipment (UHF, VHF, 800MHz). Integrate and maintain mission system equipment onboard aircraft. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Preferred Qualifications: Private pilot’s license and/or experience with airborne mission system equipment.

Monthly Salary Range: $5,647 – $9,005 *$500 per month assignment differential for criminal investigators assigned to the Aviation Division. Pay Incentives Above the Minimum Additional 5% for a graduate degree and/or relevant professional certifications. Up to an additional 10% for any combination of the following experience: Investigative law‑enforcement experience (2% per year)

Relevant Search and Rescue (SAR) experience (2% per year)

Mission Systems Operator (MSO) or Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) experience (2% per year)

200 to 1,000 hours of flight time (2% per 200/hrs)

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply for job opening 78370 during the application period from June 10, 2026 – June 16, 2026, spanning 5 business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.