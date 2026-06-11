OTTO SPORT AI Expands University Athlete Platform With New Camps & Clinics Experience

Camps & Clinics Dashboard Camps & Clinics Alerts

New feature connects athletes with college-run camps and clinics directly inside the recruiting platform.

Bringing these experiences directly into UA, helps athletes connect with programs that can accelerate their development and creates stronger connections between recruits and colleges.” — JL Vogelaar, CMO

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTTO SPORT AI today announced the launch of Camps & Clinics within University Athlete , expanding the platform’s recruiting ecosystem by allowing colleges to feature camps, clinics, and developmental opportunities directly within athlete recruiting profiles.The new experience is designed to help athletes more easily discover and connect with meaningful skill-development opportunities while giving college programs increased visibility for the camps and clinics that play a critical role in athlete evaluation and relationship-building throughout the recruiting process.By integrating camps and clinics directly into the recruiting platform experience, University Athlete creates a more centralized and actionable environment for athletes, college coaches, and clubs navigating modern volleyball recruiting.“Camps and clinics have always been an important part of the recruiting journey, but discovering the right opportunities has often been fragmented and inconsistent,” said Jody Vogelaar, Chief Marketing Officer for OTTO SPORT AI. “By bringing these experiences directly into University Athlete, we’re helping athletes connect with programs that can accelerate their development while also creating stronger touchpoints between recruits and college coaches.”The new Camps & Clinics experience allows college programs to showcase upcoming opportunities directly within the platform athletes already use to manage recruiting, communicate with coaches, and evaluate collegiate fit. Athletes can now access more relevant development opportunities in one centralized ecosystem while gaining visibility into experiences that align with their recruiting goals and interests.Key benefits of the new Camps & Clinics experience include:> Direct visibility into college-hosted camps and clinics> Centralized discovery of development and recruiting opportunities> Increased exposure for college programs and events> Better alignment between athlete interests and program engagement> Stronger relationship-building opportunities between athletes and coachesThe launch further advances University Athlete’s mission of connecting every stage of the recruiting journey into one integrated experience for athletes, college coaches, and clubs.The new feature is now available within the University Athlete platform.About OTTO SPORT AIOTTO SPORT AI is a portfolio of intelligent technology platforms built to revolutionize the way youth sports teams and organizations manage their players, events, and operations, on and off the field or court. Its products include SportWrench, the leading volleyball tournament management and ticketing platform; University Athlete, the leading volleyball recruiting network used by college coaches and athletes nationwide; and OTTO SPORT Club, an AI-driven operating system for club and team management. Built by industry-leaders in youth sports, OTTO SPORT AI delivers modern, intuitive and AI-driven tools that remove friction, increase insights, and create better connections, so athletes, families, coaches, and administrators can grow, compete, and thrive.

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