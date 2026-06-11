The Design of Sports Report: Teams, Brands to Focus on Made for Social Visuals and Growing Fan Moments

Inaugural Report from The Look Company Maps How Major Venues and Brands Are Designing In-Person Experiences That Prioritize Cellphone Cameras and Accessibility

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Look Company, a large-scale visual branding company for sports, event and retail environments, today released its inaugural The Design of Sports: How Fans and Brands are Shaping Live Sporting Events, identifying six trends that will shape in-person sports experiences across major stadiums and arenas in North America over the coming years.

As broadcast audiences shrink and social platforms become the primary venue for live sports viewing, sports executives are redesigning their experiences with phone-first plans that center on in-stadium visuals. That includes graphics and lightboxes built to be photographed in real time, and signage adapted to support a broader range of fans both physically in attendance and online.

The Look Company works with major franchises, venues and brands across the United States and Canada, including FIFA, the Seattle Seahawks and F1 racing. The findings from the new report reflect real-time input from the sports industry and map how the physical environment on game day is being rebuilt for a fan base that watches less television and films more from its seat.

“Sports experiences now reach a much larger online audience than ever and that’s reshaping how venues design gameday,” said Jacob Burke, Global CEO of The Look Company. “Visuals have to read on a phone camera, where most fans capture and share the game in real time. The teams and brands that design for that behavior will earn the most committed audiences of the next decade in sports.”

The Look Company’s report identifies six trends shaping stadium and arena design:

• Multipurpose Graphics for Venues That Host Multiple Sports. As dual-purpose stadiums like Lumen Field in Seattle become more common, teams are investing in displays and field-level graphics that can reconfigure between sports in a matter of hours. Modular setups, swappable turf branding, interchangeable end-zone and midfield graphics, and wraparound signage now update field markings, sponsor placements and team identities depending on the sport being played.

• Rotating Sponsorships Through a Single Physical Space. As sports sponsorships grow in volume and value, teams are rethinking in-venue graphics so one wall, banner or panel can feature multiple brands across a game, series or season. The shift is driving adoption of panels, vinyl systems and other materials that let sponsors rotate in and out without costly rebuilds.

• “Made-for-Social” Visuals That Read on the Phone, Not the Broadcast. The dominance of the TV camera is giving way to the cellphone. Teams are responding with bolder typography and higher-contrast color palettes on logo walls, tunnel entries and seat-back graphics that are engineered to show up clearly and visibly on smaller screens.

• Building Designs that Engage the In-Stadium Audience First. Beyond coloring and typography, sports arenas are keeping social media and the expanding influencer economy front-of-mind as they design the physical structure and layouts of every visual. They are now leading with vertical-first framing, narrower images along walkways, and photo-forward moments built for audience members holding a phone. Every fan-shared image now becomes branded content the venue didn’t pay to distribute, which turns high-traffic photo-op locations into sponsor inventory of their own.

• Marquee-Level Fan Experiences at Every Game. The immersive fan villages and pop-up activations once deemed too high-cost and, as a result, were reserved for Super Bowls and championship games are now appearing around regular-season matchups. Stadiums and their sponsors are developing graphics that flex week to week, including modular activation builds, themed concourse takeovers, temporary murals and photo-op environments that swap out between homestands. These are built to attract fans to the stadiums and create a holistic experience beyond the sporting event itself.

• Inclusive Wayfinding That Goes Beyond ADA-Compliant Minimums. Venues are building multi-sensory navigation systems for neurodiverse guests, fans with visual or hearing impairments, and those managing temporary limitations or language barriers. Designs include high-contrast icon-driven signage, tactile maps, color-coded concourse zones, audio cues and sensory-friendly pathways that reduce wrong turns, assistance requests and gameday stress.

The Future of Stadium and Arena Design Report draws on input from major franchises, venues and brands across the United States and Canada. The full report is available here.

About The Look Company

The Look Company is a large-scale visual branding company, producing award-winning printed graphics and display systems for retail, sport and event environments. With production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, The Look Company services clients including FIFA, NHL, MLB, Walmart, Formula 1, Jaguar, Land Rover, Canada Games, Mattress Firm, Skechers and others. The company has more than 20 years of experience creating engaging brand experiences through end-to-end design, hardware manufacturing, printing, kitting, project management, and installation. The Look Company is a G7 Colorspace Master Qualified company and has achieved multiple international awards in the textile print industry, including the Innovation Awards at FESPA Europe.

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