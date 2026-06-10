New Yorkers Join Attorney General James in Celebrating the Passage of the One Fair Price Act

NEW YORK – Following the passage of the One Fair Price Act in the state legislaturethe passage of the One Fair Price Act in the state legislature, a broad coalition of advocates, elected officials, and community leaders today expressed their support for the nation-leading legislation. Championed by New York Attorney General Letitia James and sponsored by Assemblymember Emérita Torres and Senator Rachel May, the One Fair Price Act bans surveillance pricing to keep New York affordable.

“Groceries are where most families feel the affordability crisis first, and the idea that two neighbors could pay different prices for the same loaf of bread, based on what an algorithm knows about their lives, runs against every value of a fair food system,” said Maura Ackerman, Executive Director of the Syracuse-Onondaga Food Systems Alliance (SOFSA). “New Yorkers deserve to shop without being quietly sorted by their data. SOFSA thanks Attorney General James, Senator May, and Assemblymember Torres for championing the One Fair Price Act and making New York draw this line.”

“We are thrilled to see the passage of the One Fair Price Act that will ban surveillance pricing in New York,” said Catherine Chen, Chief Executive Officer of the Asian American Federation. “With so many Asian New Yorkers already struggling to keep up with rising costs, the last thing our communities needed are invasive, discriminatory algorithms that used factors like our race and income to charge unfair prices. We thank Attorney General Letitia James, Assemblymember Emérita Torres, and State Senator Rachel May for their leadership in passing this important act.”

“At RiseBoro, we work every day with New Yorkers who stretch every dollar to keep a roof over their heads. They shouldn't also have to worry that a hidden algorithm is charging them more for the same goods because of their income or their zip code,” said Kieran Harrington, Chief Executive Officer of RiseBoro Community Partnership. “We thank Attorney General James and the bill's sponsors for their leadership on banning surveillance pricing.”

“Working families in New York and across the country struggle with the cost of living, and they deserve protections against corporations using their data against them to jack up prices,” said Lindsay Owens, Executive Director of Groundwork Collaborative. “New Yorkers aren’t corporate guinea pigs, and Groundwork applauds Attorney General Letitia James, and her fellow New York leaders, for fighting to ensure New Yorkers aren’t shaken down by secret pricing schemes designed to squeeze every last dollar out of them. The One Fair Price Act can’t come soon enough.”

“Our low-income consumers have borne the brunt of the recent escalation in the cost of living in New York City,” said Michael Rochford, Executive Director of St. Nicks Alliance. “Passing the One Fair Price Act creates enforcement mechanisms to better ensure our neediest households are not exploited due to technological surveillance.”

“Surveillance pricing is wrong. People should not pay different prices based on what companies believe they know about them, whether that’s browsing history, income level, or personal circumstances,” said Rabbi Chanina Sperlin, Crown Heights Jewish community leader. “I am grateful to New York Attorney General Letitia James for championing this effort and to Assemblymember Emérita Torres and Senator Rachel May for sponsoring and moving this bill forward. This law restores a basic principle of fairness in the marketplace. The price should be the price.”

“Large corporations already collect information about consumers, rigging the market and gaining a substantial advantage over small businesses,” said Lindsey Vigoda, New York Director of Small Business Majority. “And as consumer tracking technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, the prevalence of surveillance pricing will likely increase without government regulation, giving the biggest businesses even greater market dominance over smaller firms. What's more, small businesses are also consumers that often need to purchase goods and services from larger corporations, but large suppliers also have the ability to treat small business like any other consumer: capturing their behavior and setting prices as high as their small business customers will tolerate. Given that many small businesses already operate on thin margins, they have little room to absorb supply cost increases. As a result, banning surveillance pricing would help level the playing field for small firms. We appreciate that the New York Legislature has already recognized the importance of taking action on this issue, and we encourage Gov. Hochul to sign the One Fair Price Act into law.”

“Surveillance pricing is a predatory practice that exploits consumers, especially our most vulnerable community members,” said Thomas Yu, Executive Director of Asian Americans for Equality. “We applaud Attorney General James and our legislative leaders for championing the One Fair Price Act, putting people over profits and standing up for the privacy rights of all New Yorkers.”

“Protecting consumers has always been at the forefront of legislation from both Houses. The recently passed One Fair Price Act, prohibits the use of surveillance pricing—an unfair and deceptive practice,” said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes. “The bill is sponsored by Assemblymember Torres and Senator May and championed by Attorney General James. I commend all parties for creating this legislation that protects New Yorkers, keeps companies honest, and keeps New York affordable.”

“Surveillance pricing is not about offering consumers a better deal—it is about exploiting our personal data to maximize corporate profits,” said Assemblymember Emérita Torres. “The One Fair Price Act protects consumers from being charged different prices for the same product based on their personal data and online behavior, helps preserve affordability by preventing companies from extracting the highest possible price from New Yorkers, and ensures that small businesses can compete on a level playing field. Most importantly, it restores fairness and transparency to the marketplace by ensuring that New Yorkers pay prices based on the product being sold—not on how much a company believes it can get away with charging them.”

“New Yorkers shouldn’t have to wonder if the price they see is based on who they are instead of what they’re buying,” said Senator Rachel May. “Companies are using personal data, like browsing history, device type, and even device battery level, to charge people different prices for the same product. That kind of surveillance pricing is unfair, and we can’t allow it. Our bill bans it and ensures transparency in pricing, so consumers know they’re being treated fairly. Thank you to the incredible teamwork of Assemblymember Torres and Attorney General James to get this passed.”

“As Chair of the Assembly Consumer Protection Committee, I was proud to help advance the One Fair Price Act to protect New Yorkers from a new form of discrimination in the marketplace,” said Assemblymember Nily Rozic. “Consumers should not be charged different prices based on the personal data companies collect about them. This legislation establishes a simple principle: the price you pay should be based on the product you’re buying—not who an algorithm thinks you are. I commend Attorney General Letitia James, Assemblymember Emérita Torres, and Senator Rachel May for their leadership in ensuring fairness, transparency, and affordability for consumers across New York.”

“New Yorkers deserve transparency, fairness, and the confidence that they are paying the same price as everyone else - not a price set by an algorithm using their personal data,” said Congressman John Mannion. “At a time when costs are too high across the board, the One Fair Price Act is the kind of consumer protection we need to stop predatory surveillance pricing and keep New York affordable. I applaud Attorney General James, my colleagues in the state legislature, and all the advocates and partners who fought to pass this nation-leading legislation.”

“The One Fair Price Act is a monumental step forward in protecting New Yorkers from discriminatory and predatory surveillance pricing practices,” said Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn. “No consumer should ever be forced to pay more simply because a corporation uses their personal data to exploit what they can afford. I am proud to co-sponsor this landmark legislation alongside Attorney General James to secure true fairness, transparency, and affordability for working families across our state.”

“New York just took a historic step for protecting consumers and workers by passing the One Fair Price Act,” said Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson. “With this first-in-the-nation legislation, we’re banning surveillance pricing, a predatory practice that allows companies to exploit personal data to drive up prices for select customers. This legislation restores transparency and equity to consumers, saves money for hardworking families, and ensures fairness for everyone while they shop. Thank you, Attorney General James, AFLCIO, RWDSU, and UFCW for helping us pass legislation that makes everyday essentials more affordable for hardworking New Yorkers.”

“We see how disastrous federal spending cuts and misguided foreign policy decisions are driving up inflation and the costs of basic necessities like food, housing and energy” said Senator Samra G. Brouk. “That’s why New York state is taking important steps to protect consumers from surveillance pricing that seeks to take advantage of their purchasing history and online activity. I appreciate Attorney General James’ leadership in pushing for this One Fair Price Act legislation and everything she does to hold big corporations accountable for the actions that harm hardworking people. Here in New York, we are committed to pushing forward commonsense legislation and policies that protect consumers who are struggling to make ends meet.”

“As a cosponsor of the One Fair Price Act, I’m grateful to see that it passed both houses,” said Assemblymember Chris Burdick. “Here in New York, we are doing what we can to promote transparency and equality for our residents. Your personal information should not be used to make you pay more or less than anyone else.

“Working families are paying more because corporate algorithms are using secret data profiles to squeeze every last dollar from consumers,” said Assemblymember Patrick Burke. “We are lucky in New York State to have a fighter like Attorney General James leading the charge against surveillance pricing.”

“Families deserve to know the price they see when making purchases is the price that everyone pays. For too long, companies have used vast amounts of personal data to quietly charge different prices based on what they think they know about us,” said Assemblymember Patrick J. Carroll. “The One Fair Price Act is a significant victory for consumers and makes clear that New York is standing up to corporate abuses and ensurses that technology is being utilized for our benefit, not the other way around. I'm grateful to Attorney General James, Assemblymember Torres, and my colleagues who fought for this legislation, and urge Governor Hochul to sign it into law.”

“New Yorkers deserve fair treatment and basic protections no matter their identity or economic status, and I am proud to have voted in the affirmative to help get this piece of legislation one step closer to the finish line,” said Assemblymember Michael Cashman.

“This landmark legislation prohibits businesses from collecting or using consumers' personal data to individually tailor or inflate prices. New Yorkers should never pay more simply because a company knows they are desperate, in a hurry, or out of options,” said Assemblymember Sarah Clark. “The One Fair Price Act is about protecting consumers and making sure that all New Yorkers are treated fairly and equally in the marketplace. I am proud to support this legislation that puts working people and families ahead of corporate profits.”

“At a time when New Yorkers are already feeling the pressure of rising costs, consumers deserve transparency and fairness in the marketplace. No one should pay more simply because a company collected personal data and decided they could,” said Assemblymember Manny De Los Santos. “This legislation protects consumers, strengthens trust, and ensures technology is used responsibly. I was proud to support this bill because New Yorkers deserve clear rules, strong protections, and a marketplace that puts people before profits.”

“Consumers deserve fair and transparent pricing, not prices determined by secret algorithms that exploit personal information,” said Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz. “This legislation is an important step toward protecting New Yorkers from discriminatory pricing practices, increasing transparency in the marketplace, and ensuring that technology is used to serve consumers.”

“Your background, browsing history, and the type of device you’re logging onto shouldn’t affect the price you see and end up paying,” said Senator Patricia Fahy. “These types of tactics and surveillance pricing are becoming exponentially more common across industries with the integration of artificial intelligence, which is transforming our economy at a rate faster than the Industrial Revolution. I want to commend Attorney General James for her tireless work on this and I look forward to continuing to work with her to protect New Yorkers and their pocketbooks.”

“The use of personal data to set disparate prices is a predatory practice, and the threat is becoming more urgent every day as the technical capabilities of price-setting algorithms improve,” said Assemblymember Emily Gallagher. “This is an essential moment to implement the One Fair Price Act, so we can protect our people from tech oligarchs who see surveillance pricing as an opportunity to generate more wealth on the backs of New Yorkers. I urge the Governor to sign the legislation as is.”

“I’m very pleased to have co-sponsored this crucial legislation to protect consumers from unfair pricing practices,” said Assemblymember Deborah Glick. “The measure gives our Attorney General the necessary enforcement tools to continue her groundbreaking work on behalf of working people. Algorithmic pricing picks New Yorkers’ pockets. This will help defend all New Yorkers from internet highway robbery.”

“Every New Yorker deserves to be treated fairly at the checkout counter and online, without having their personal data used against them to drive up prices. The One Fair Price Act is a critical step toward protecting consumers from predatory surveillance pricing practices that disproportionately harm working families and communities already struggling with the rising cost of living,” said Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas. “I commend Attorney General James, Assemblymember Emérita Torres, Senator Rachel May, and the many advocates who fought for this nation-leading legislation. By banning surveillance pricing, we are standing up for transparency, affordability, and the fundamental principle that people should pay a fair price, not a price determined by how much companies think they can squeeze out of them.”

“Banning surveillance pricing is a big win for consumers, who have been exploited unfairly,” said Senator Pete Harckham. “I congratulate Attorney General James and my colleagues in the Legislature for passing this important consumer protection legislation.”

“New Yorkers are already struggling with rising costs of living driven by recklessness at the federal level — and the last thing they need is an algorithm quietly charging them more than their neighbor for the exact same product,” said Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi. “The One Fair Price Act puts a stop to surveillance pricing, where corporations use our own personal data to run up costs on working families. A big thank you to Assemblymember Emérita Torres, Senator Rachel May, and Attorney General James for fighting to get this done.”

“Families are facing the one-two punch of inflation, and now record high gas prices due to President Donald Trump’s War on Iran,” said Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman. “New Yorkers should not have to take another hit to their wallets because of corporations exploiting their personal data to charge some higher prices for the same products. Your Zip code, race, ethnicity, and income should not determine what you are charged in stores or online. The One Fair Price Act safeguards people from surveillance pricing schemes and protects discounts, coupons, and promotions, which helps everyone save, especially during times of economic uncertainty. I want to thank Attorney General James, State Senator Rachel May, and Assemblymember Emérita Torres, along with union representatives, advocates, community leaders, and other elected officials for championing this bill and getting it to the finish line.”

“Surveillance pricing is a modern day ‘bait and switch’ using personal data and online behavior to exploit consumers,” said Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson. “I wish to thank Attorney General James for her leadership in passing this legislation as well as the legislative sponsors of the bill which I was proud to co-sponsor.”

“Making life more affordable means addressing every lever used to squeeze money out of New Yorkers, and surveillance pricing is one of them. Corporations have built systems to extract the maximum price from each individual consumer using their personal data, in their ongoing egregious assault on people’s privacy, and New Yorkers deserve better,” said Senator Brian Kavanagh. “I am proud to have co-sponsored this thoughtful legislation and I am grateful to Attorney General James, Senator Rachel May, and Assemblymember Emérita Torres for their leadership in getting it done.”

“People should never have to worry about their personal data hurting them financially, and this bill will help protect them from being exploited by the predatory schemes of unscrupulous businesses,” said Assemblymember Charles Lavine. “I thank my colleagues in the Assembly Majority for passing this legislation, which I co-sponsored, and Attorney General James for her unwavering support and continued commitment to protecting the rights of New York consumers.”

“There was a time when shoppers only worried about whether someone nearby might see what they were buying. Now, algorithms are quietly watching what consumers do online and using that personal data to exploit them through individualized pricing,” said Senator Monica Martinez. “I thank Attorney General James for her partnership in identifying this practice and working with the Legislature to prevent it from continuing to impact New Yorkers."

“I am proud to join Attorney General James and my colleagues in celebrating the passage of this landmark legislation. Surveillance pricing is unfair, invasive, and undermines consumers’ trust by using personal data to determine what individuals are charged for everyday goods,” said Senator Shelley Mayer. “New Yorkers deserve to have confidence that when they are paying for a product, the price they pay is based on its value and not who is buying it. I thank my colleagues who championed this legislation, Senator Rachel May and Assemblymember Emérita Torres, Attorney General James, and all the advocates, union members, and leaders who fought for this important protection.”

“The One Fair Price Act takes an important step toward protecting consumers from discriminatory surveillance pricing practices that unfairly target individuals based on their online behavior and personal information,” said Assemblymember John T. McDonald III. “At a time when affordability remains a top concern, this legislation helps ensure that the price you pay is based on the product itself and typical market demand components. Additionally, I have been assured this will not negatively impact individuals and their discounts which is an item that is important to our constituents.”

“In an age where companies can collect vast amount of personal information, New Yorkers deserve confidence that their data is not being used to charge them more simply because an algorithm determines they can afford it,” said Assemblymember Karen McMahon. “I was proud to co-sponsor this legislation to prohibit surveillance pricing and bring greater transparency and fairness to the marketplace. This bill is an important step toward protecting privacy and ensuring that technology works for people, not against them. I join Attorney General James in celebrating its passage in both houses and thank her for her advocacy.”

“Every single day, working people in Rochester are fighting hard just to keep up with the rising cost of living. The absolute last thing our families need is a predatory corporate algorithm tracking their data just to hike up prices the second they get to the checkout counter. When corporations use personalized profiling to charge different people different prices for the exact same essential goods, that isn't innovation, it is exploitation, plain and simple,” said Assemblymember Demond Meeks. “Protecting our community means fighting for real economic fairness and total transparency. By passing the One Fair Price Act, New York is taking a powerful, nation-leading stand to protect everyday people from these hidden corporate shakedowns. I want to thank Attorney General James, Assemblymember Emérita Torres, and Senator Rachel May for their incredible leadership on this. We are sending a clear, unified message that New York fights for working families and we will not allow corporate greed to price our people out of essential goods and services.”

“Protecting New Yorkers from unfair pricing ensures that prices apply to the product not the consumer, while protecting loyalty, coupons and senior discounts,” said Assemblymember Kwani O’Pharrow. “I’m so very proud to co-sponsor and vote on this bill sponsored by Assemblymember Emérita Torres.”

“Technology provides new opportunities to discriminate and take advantage of consumers in the pricing of products. This innovative legislation protects New Yorkers from these predatory practices and signals our continuing leadership in protecting individuals from changing technologies that impact affordability and privacy,” said Assemblymember Steve Otis. “Congratulations to Assemblymember Torres and Senator May for their good work on this issue. Thanks also go to Attorney General James. Time and time again she and her team have been partners with the legislature on crafting new legislation to address the changing technologies that impact every individual.”

“The One Fair Price Act is an important step toward protecting consumers from unfair personalized price manipulation. New Yorkers deserve transparency and fairness when making everyday purchases, not prices that are secretly adjusted based on personal data.” said Assemblymember Gary Pretlow. “I commend Attorney General James, Assemblymember Emérita Torres, Senator Rachel May, and my colleagues in the legislature for advancing this landmark legislation that puts consumers first and helps ensure our economy works fairly for everyone.”

“New Yorkers deserve to know that the price they see is the price everyone sees,” said Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero. “Companies should not be able to use personal data to charge customers more simply because an algorithm predicts they can afford it. The One Fair Price Act is an important step toward protecting privacy, increasing transparency, and ensuring that our economy works fairly for everyone, not just large corporations.”

“New Yorkers should never have to pay more because a company knows more about them,” said Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara. “People should not be penalized for their personal information, shopping habits, or online activity. The One Fair Price Act helps protect families from unfair pricing practices, strengthens privacy protections, and helps ensure that what people pay is based on the product they are buying—not on the personal information a company has collected about them. As a co-sponsor, I fully supported this common-sense legislation because fairness, transparency, and trust should always come before corporate profits.”

“No New Yorker should pay more for groceries, household essentials, or everyday purchases because a corporation has collected personal information about them. Surveillance pricing allows companies to use a consumer's data to maximize profits at the expense of fairness and transparency,” said Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright. “This practice is particularly concerning for older adults and individuals on fixed incomes, who deserve protection from discriminatory pricing tactics. I was proud to co-sponsor this legislation and applaud Attorney General James for championing this effort. I urge Governor Hochul to sign this bill into law and ensure that New Yorkers are treated fairly in the marketplace.”

“For-profit corporations don't aim to just make profits—they aim to maximize profits and increase the rate of profit-making year after year, which is why they seek to monetize every single thing that can be monetized. Surveillance pricing seeks to monetize people's personal characteristics, such as life events or physical location or habits, by charging them a different price based on that personal information, and it almost always does so without the customer being aware that this is happening,” said Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha. “This practice is discriminatory, overly intrusive, and exploitative. I'm glad to have co-sponsored the One Fair Price Act that brings an end to surveillance pricing here in New York, and I urge the Governor to sign it into law as soon as possible.”

“New York is an expensive place to live on a good day. Predatory price surveillance, such as jacking up hotel prices because someone happened to have a higher-priced option in their web browser an hour earlier, adds insult to injury,” said Senator James Skoufis. “I thank Attorney General James and legislative sponsors for advancing a bill that protects bonafide discounts while cracking down on anti-consumer behavior.”

“Corporations shouldn't be able to use your data against you at the grocery checkout line. Families stretched thin by the rising cost of living shouldn't pay more for groceries just because of their personal data and online behavior,” said Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest. “I’m proud to have supported this legislation, which puts an end to surveillance pricing in our state and ensures transparency and fairness for New Yorkers.”

“I am a proud cosponsor of the One Fair Price Act and was proud to vote for it. For too long, large corporations have collected the data of working-class New Yorkers and have used that data to artificially raise prices from everything from airline tickets to food and prescription drugs,” said Assemblymember Phil Steck. “This legislation ensures that when my constituents see a price online, it is truly what the good is valued at and not inflated based on their personal data. I want to commend Senator May, Assemblymember Torres and Attorney General James for holding corporations accountable and ensuring that New Yorkers are paying fair prices for goods and services”

“Faced with an ever-increasing cost of living, difficulty managing household budgets and setting priorities for their families, New Yorkers should not be squeezed by use of collected data, artificial intelligence and demographics by companies seeking to use this technology to exploit residents,” said Assemblymember Steve Stern. “I applaud the strong efforts of Attorney General James to protect consumers and fight the affordability crisis.”

“New Yorkers should not be charged different prices for the same item because of where they live, how much they make, or who they are,” said Assemblymember Al Stirpe. “The One Fair Price Act will lower costs, keep the personal information of New Yorkers private, and stop economic discrimination. I am thankful for the efforts made by this broad coalition to pass this important legislation.”

“This commonsense legislation draws a clear and necessary line against the exploitation of personal data in pricing and reaffirms a basic principle of fairness in the marketplace,” said Senator Jeremy Zellner. “In an era where consumer data is increasingly used to advantage corporations over people, New York is stepping up with real protections. I commend my colleagues and Attorney General James for their commitment to passing this nation-leading legislation.”

“Congratulations to the New York State Legislature on the historic passage of the One Fair Price Act. Banning Surveillance pricing is another step towards chipping away at the inequalities of the most marginalized consumers,” said Onondaga County Legislature Majority Leader Nodesia Hernandez. “As elected officials, our duty is to ensure that AI enhances the quality of life without becoming a burden. Thank you to Attorney General James, Assemblymember Emérita Torres, and Senator Rachel May for standing up to continue to protect New Yorkers.”

“Giant corporations are abusing technology to pursue big profits off the backs of hard-working Americans. This legislation is critical to making New York more affordable and preventing the worst excesses of tech giants from reaching deep into our wallets,” said Syracuse City Auditor Alexander Marion. “I am thrilled the New York State Legislature passed it and I urge Governor Kathy Hochul to sign it. I thank Attorney General James, Senator Rachel May, and Assemblymember Emérita Torres for their leadership on this issue.”