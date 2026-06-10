Attorney General James Reminds New York Hotels to Help Prevent Human Trafficking Ahead of the World Cup

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today took action to help prevent human trafficking and protect New Yorkers as millions of visitors travel to the New York region for the FIFA World Cup. In a letter to ten New York hospitality and tourism associations, Attorney General James reminded hotels, motels, inns, and other lodging facilities of their legal obligation to post human trafficking information cards and hotline resources in visible locations. Large-scale international events such as the World Cup can increase demand for hospitality, temporary labor, transportation, and nightlife services, creating opportunities for traffickers to exploit vulnerable people. Attorney General James urged lodging facilities to remain vigilant and do their part to help identify, report, and prevent human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a horrific crime that can hide in plain sight, and hotels are often on the front lines of helping victims get the support they need,” said Attorney General James. “As New York prepares to welcome visitors from around the world, my office is reminding hotels and lodging facilities of their responsibility to post critical safety information and help protect vulnerable people from exploitation. A simple hotline card in the right place can help save a life.”

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11, with the first match in the New York area scheduled for June 13 and the final scheduled for July 19. As New York prepares to host World Cup visitors and related events, hotels and other lodging facilities will play a critical role in preventing, identifying, and responding to human trafficking. Traffickers may use the hospitality industry to move, control, or exploit victims of commercial sex or forced labor. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, between 2007 and 2017, 75 percent of trafficking survivors reported coming into contact with hotels at some point during their trafficking situation.

In her letter, Attorney General James reminds the hospitality industry that New York state law requires hotels, motels, inns, and other lodging facilities with at least five rooms for guests to post informational cards concerning services for human trafficking victims and prominently display the National Human Trafficking Hotline telephone number. These cards must be made available in plain view in public restrooms, individual guest rooms, and near the public entrance or another conspicuous location in clear view of the public and employees.

Attorney General James has previously provided lodging facilities with cards containing information about services available to human trafficking victims, signs of exploitation, and guidance on how to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Potential signs of exploitation may include individuals who appear unusually anxious, fearful, or submissive; are not in control of their own identification documents or money; work unusually long hours; are paid below minimum wage or not paid at all; owe a large debt to an employer or another person; live and work in the same place; or perform commercial sex for another person’s profit.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline number is: 1-888-373-7888. Individuals can also text HELP or INFO to 233733 for help. More information on human trafficking can be found on the Office of the Attorney General’s website and through New York’s Interagency Taskforce Against Human Trafficking.

Attorney General James has long fought to combat human trafficking and protect survivors of assault, abuse, and trafficking. In November 2025 and August 2025, Attorney General James led coalitions of attorneys general in successfully protecting critical funding and support for survivors of human trafficking and other violent crimes after the federal government tried to impose unlawful conditions on funding. Last year, Attorney General James also defended legal protections for immigrant children, many of whom fled their home countries because of human trafficking and other dangers. In April 2024, Attorney General James secured the sentencing of a Bronx man for sex trafficking children.