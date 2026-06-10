Scout Space to Create 31 New Jobs in Fairfax County

RICHMOND, VA — Scout Space, a technology company specializing in systems and software deployed on satellites, will invest more than $1 million to expand the company’s operations in Fairfax County, with a plan to create 31 new jobs in the Commonwealth. Expanding its footprint beyond its existing Reston location, Scout Space will add 2,650 square feet of office space at its new manufacturing facility in Merrifield.

“Scout Space’s expansion in Fairfax County reinforces the Commonwealth’s role as a national center of innovation, where cutting-edge technology and mission-driven expertise come together to strengthen our nation’s capabilities,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “With the best workforce in America and unmatched proximity to federal agencies and aerospace technology partners, Virginia offers an ideal business environment for companies operating at the forefront of satellite technology. I look forward to watching Scout Space continue to thrive and will continue to focus on bringing new business investment to every region of our Commonwealth.”

“From a collaborative business climate to world-class talent, Virginia provides everything companies like Scout Space need to grow both their strategic footprint and their workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “As Scout Space celebrates this exciting expansion, the Commonwealth is proud to support their mission to make the global satellite network smarter, stronger, and safer for everyone.”

“Fairfax County offers an exceptional environment for innovation, talent, and collaboration, making it the ideal location for Scout Space’s continued growth,” said Scout Space CEO Josiah Gruber. “This expansion reflects both the increasing demand for advanced space domain awareness capabilities and our commitment to building the technologies that enable safer, more dynamic operations in orbit. We’re proud to deepen our presence in Virginia and create high-quality jobs while advancing the future of space operations.”

Founded in 2019, Scout Space focuses its work on developing and deploying the next-generation sensor systems, autonomy software, and data platforms designed to enable cross-orbit intelligence and dynamic space operations. Working directly with clients to meet individual needs, the company develops the hardware and software solutions that are ultimately deployed on orbital and geostationary satellites.

“Scout Space’s growth in Fairfax County reflects the extraordinary momentum of our innovation economy and reinforces our position as a national leader in aerospace, defense technology, and advanced manufacturing,” said Fairfax County Board Chairman Jeff McKay. “Companies like Scout Space are developing cutting-edge technologies that strengthen our national security, expand the commercial space economy, and create high-quality jobs for our residents. We are proud that Scout Space continues to choose Fairfax County as the place to innovate, grow, and build the future.”

“I am pleased to congratulate Scout Space on their expanding workforce and facilities in Fairfax County,” said Senator Saddam Azlan Salim. “By investing in Virginia, Scout Space will benefit from one of the best pipelines in the nation for aerospace engineering and computer science talent. The advanced manufacturing and related jobs created by this expansion will contribute to the resilience of our local economy and our continued leadership as one of the economic engines of the Commonwealth. I look forward to supporting Scout Space, its employees, and their families as members of our Fairfax community.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Scout Space’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consulting and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation has previously supported Scout Space with early-stage commercialization and seed funding, helping to accelerate the company’s prototype development, early job hiring, and scale-up growth in Virginia.