Elite Rent a Car Celebrates FIFA World Cup Fever with 10% Off All Fleet Rentals

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Rent a Car is bringing World Cup excitement to the road with a special promotion for customers across Houston. For a limited time, customers can enjoy 10% OFF all fleet rentals by using promo code WORLDCUP when booking their next vehicle.As football fans around the world unite to celebrate the FIFA World Cup, Elite Rent a Car is giving drivers another reason to cheer. Whether you need a reliable sedan for business, a spacious SUV for family travel, or a passenger van for group transportation, this exclusive offer applies across the entire Elite Rent a Car fleet. Elite Rent a Car is known for its affordable rates, flexible rental options, and diverse fleet serving the Houston area.Promotion DetailsOffer: 10% OFF all fleet rentalsPromo Code: WORLDCUPValid On: All available rental vehiclesDuration: Limited-time World Cup promotionCustomers are encouraged to reserve early to secure their preferred vehicle and take advantage of this limited-time discount.About Elite Rent a Car:Elite Rent a Car has been serving the Houston metropolitan area for more than 18 years, providing customers with dependable, well-maintained vehicles and exceptional service. With a wide selection of rental options and flexible terms, Elite Rent a Car remains a trusted choice for personal, business, and group transportation needs throughout Houston.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.