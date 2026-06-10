SNAP replacement benefits are available for participants who lost food due to power outages from the June storms 

North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that replacement benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are available for North Dakota SNAP participants who lost food due to recent power outages caused by the June storms.

SNAP households that lost power for more than four hours must report the loss within 10 days from the date food was lost to the HHS Customer Support Center by email at applyforhelp@nd.gov, by phone at 866-614-6005 or 701-328-1000, 711 (TTY) or by mail to Customer Support Center, P.O. Box 5562, Bismarck, ND 58506, or at their local human service zone office during regular business hours.

Households receiving services from a power company in the locations listed below may request replacement SNAP benefits.

Montana-Dakota Utilities Company (MDU)

Otter Tail Power Company

Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative and MDU

SNAP households living in all other North Dakota locations may still be eligible if they experienced food loss but must verify that they were affected by a power outage of four hours or more to receive replacement benefits. Verification should be a notification of power outage from the power company such as website updates, text notifications or other methods used by the company.

The program will replace the amount of the loss up to the monthly benefit amount. If a household reports a food loss of $50 and the household received $100 in SNAP benefits for June, $50 in replacement benefits will be issued once the loss is verified.