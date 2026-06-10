To His Excellency Mr. António José Seguro, President of the Portuguese Republic
AZERBAIJAN, June 10 - 10 June 2026, 11:50
Esteemed Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Portuguese Republic.
I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to develop Azerbaijan-Portugal relations, which are built on mutual respect, and to strengthen our cooperation.
On this remarkable day, I wish you good health and happiness, and the friendly people of Portugal lasting prosperity and well-being.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 8 June 2026
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