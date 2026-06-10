Delaware Brownfield Conference, Hosted by DNREC, to be Held Aug. 20 in Wilmington

When successfully remediated and redeveloped, brownfields are placed back into productive use, like the UD STAR Campus building depicted here occupying the site of a former automotive assembly plant /Delaware DNREC photo

Early-bird Registration for Conference Ends June 30

Environmental professionals, developers, municipal leaders, policymakers and community stakeholders are invited to register now for the Delaware Brownfield Conference to take place Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington. Registration and conference details are available on the de.gov/brownfields webpage.

Hosted by the DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances, the conference offers a full day of practical learning, networking and collaboration focused on redevelopment outcomes.

The conference will also highlight how Delaware’s Brownfield Development Program is helping move projects forward by supporting the cleanup and redevelopment, reuse or expansion of properties that may be perceived to be environmentally contaminated, and turning abandoned and underused sites into new opportunities for commercial use, housing, jobs and local investment.

That value is underscored by a recently published study, “Economic Impact on Delaware’s Economy: The Brownfield Program 2025.” Commissioned by DNREC and prepared by the University of Delaware’s Center for Applied Demography and Survey Research, the study reviewed 113 brownfield sites with remediation completed between 2015 and 2022 and found significant increases in property values, along with gains in employment and tax revenues. For example, the report found the studied sites supported 5,853 jobs in 2022 and paid more than $2.3 million more in county property taxes in 2024 than in their completion year. Attendees can learn more about these findings and related topics at the conference.

Early registration discounts are available through June 30, including general admission early-bird pricing and a special rate for students and government/nonprofit professionals who register by the deadline.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations that want to be supportive of the conference and brownfield redevelopment. Sponsorship levels include benefits such as conference registration, promotion in the program and email marketing and exhibit space. For sponsorship information, email Melissa Leckie of the Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances ensures Delaware’s wastes are managed to protect human life, health, safety and the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts : Alyssa Imprescia, Alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov