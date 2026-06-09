WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Andrew R. Garbarino (R-NY) and Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement Chairman Michael Guest (R-MS) applauded final passage of the “Secure America Act” in the House of Representatives, legislation to fully fund U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for the next three fiscal years.

In April, Congress passed H.R.7147, legislation that funded the majority of DHS for Fiscal Year 2026 and ended Congressional Democrats’ forced shutdown of the Department. For more than half of Fiscal Year 2026, DHS remained shut down due to Congressional Democrats, and officials testified before the Committee that the lapse caused unnecessary strain on the DHS workforce, disrupted coordination with state and local partners, and weakened the nation’s security posture.

Upon passage, Committee Chairman Garbarino said:

“Today, Republicans fulfilled our responsibility to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security. We delivered the resources needed to keep our borders secure, interdict illicit drugs such as fentanyl, and combat human trafficking and smuggling. Most importantly, we voted to support the dedicated men and women of DHS law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to protect the homeland and keep the American people safe. I am proud that Republicans voted earlier this year to fund new transparency and accountability requirements for DHS. I look forward to President Trump’s signature and a return to our annual appropriations process.”

Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement Chairman Guest said:

“I am proud that House Republicans passed legislation today to fully fund ICE and CBP in the face of Democrats’ efforts to defund law enforcement. Under President Trump, our borders are more secure than ever thanks to the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol and ICE. With the passage of the Secure America Act, Republicans are ensuring these dedicated personnel have the resources needed to disrupt cartels, combat human trafficking and drug smuggling, and remove public safety threats from our communities. Republicans will continue to support DHS and the important work of law enforcement officers who keep our country safe and secure.”

Background:

In January, the House passed six final appropriations bills, including the first passage of the bipartisan agreement to fund DHS for a full fiscal year. The legislation provided funding for body cameras, de-escalation training, and resources for DHS’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) to enhance transparency. Additionally, the House-passed version included vital funding to support the personnel and missions of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and more. In February, House Homeland Security Committee and Appropriations Committee Republicansissued statementscondemning Senate Democrats’ actions when they refused to pass that bill, warning that the funding lapse puts the safety and security of Americans at risk.

In March, House Republicans voted again to fully fund DHS and voted in favor ofH.Res.1128, introduced by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), which emphasized the critical need to fully fund the Department and expressed deep gratitude for the tens of thousands of DHS employees who continued to safeguard the nation without pay.

In March, the Committee held a hearing with testimony from officials at TSA, CISA, the Coast Guard, and FEMA, who all highlighted the significant negative impacts of the shutdown on their respective agencies. In the Committee’s February oversight hearing, leaders from ICE, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) all testified that a DHS shutdown would undermine interagency coordination and hinder the department’s ability to effectively carry out its core mission.



###