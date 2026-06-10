State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation to Meet on June 25-26, 2026

The State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation (SACHP) will meet on June 25 and 26, 2026, at Tryon Creek State Natural Area to consider proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The meeting is open to the public and will be offered in a hybrid format, with virtual participation available via Zoom.

The meeting agenda includes guided tours, presentations, and hearings for five proposed nominations and one proposed amendment to an existing nomination. Tours will take place on Thursday, June 25, and will feature Portland Union Station (800 NW 6th Avenue, Portland) at 1:00 p.m. and Elk Rock Garden (11800 SW Military Lane, Portland) at 2:45 p.m. Tours are available only to in‑person attendees. The business meeting will be held the following day, Friday, June 26, at the Education Pavilion at Tryon Creek State Natural Area (11321 S Terwilliger Blvd, Portland). Both in‑person and virtual attendance options are available for the business meeting; instructions for registering to join virtually are posted on the SACHP webpage.

The business meeting will include a training on Traditional Cultural Places (TCPs) led by SACHP member and former Coquille Tribal Historic Preservation Officer (THPO) Kassandra Rippee. Following the training, the committee will vote on the 2026 Preserving Oregon and Diamonds in the Rough grant recipients, presented by Oregon Heritage Grants & Outreach Coordinator Kuri Gill. Beginning at 12:45 p.m., the committee will review a proposed amendment to the Portland Union Station nomination, as well as five new nominations: Elk Rock Garden, the former estate of Peter and Laurie Kerr along the Willamette River south of Portland; the former city halls in Canby and Milwaukie, both constructed in the late 1930s using Public Works Administration (PWA) funding; Bolton School, a midcentury elementary school in West Linn; and the Pass Creek Covered Bridge, a timber truss covered bridge in Drain. Copies of the proposed nominations, the full meeting agenda, and instructions for submitting public comment are all available on the committee webpage.

The SACHP is a nine-member governor-appointed citizen commission with credentials in many historic preservation-related fields, including archaeology, architectural history, historic architecture, anthropology, history, and museum management. Nominations recommended by the SACHP are forwarded to the National Park Service, which maintains the National Register of Historic Places under the authority of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. This effort aligns with the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan goal to increase the number and thematic diversity of Oregon properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It also supports the goals to include more voices and increase access to Oregon heritage that are part of the. Oregon Heritage Plan

The meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. Special accommodations may be made with at least 48 hours of advance notice by calling (503) 986-0690.

More information about the SACHP and the National Register of Historic Places process is available online at www.oregonheritage.org and from SACHP coordinator Caitlyn Abrahms at 503-201-0454 or caitlyn.abrahms@oprd.oregon.gov.