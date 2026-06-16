Better Path Homes & Northstar Real Estate Unveil the Parkdale Collection in Belmont, NC

A contemporary exterior option within the Parkdale Collection, highlighting balanced architectural details, inviting porch elements, and thoughtful curb appeal. A front elevation view of one of the Parkdale Collection home designs, featuring a modern farmhouse exterior with clean lines and warm natural accents.

A boutique seven‑home community in Belmont, NC, reflecting a collaborative effort to bring thoughtful design and quality construction to the area.

Belmont represents everything we look for in a community.” — Zachary Betters

BELMONT, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better Path Homes , in partnership with Northstar Real Estate , is proud to announce the Parkdale Collection , a boutique community of seven new construction homes in Belmont, North Carolina. Designed for buyers seeking thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and an exceptional location, the community reflects Better Path Homes’ long-standing commitment to building homes that meet the needs of today’s homeowners.The Parkdale Collection offers a limited opportunity to own a newly built home in one of the Charlotte region’s most desirable and rapidly growing markets. Each residence has been carefully designed to balance style, functionality, and lasting value, creating homes that are as practical as they are distinctive.Seven homes. Thoughtfully crafted. Designed today for a better tomorrow.Built With IntentionEach home in the Parkdale Collection is crafted with an emphasis on quality materials, functional layouts, and designer-inspired finishes that bring a distinctive sense of style to every space. Open floor plans create comfortable, flexible spaces for gathering and entertaining, while quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and curated color palettes deliver a modern aesthetic that feels both refined and inviting. Durable, low-maintenance exteriors and energy-efficient construction practices further reflect their commitment to long term value, comfort and performance.“We approached this community with a simple goal: to bring a thoughtfully designed, high-quality product to Belmont that would instill pride in homeowners and contribute positively to the community as a whole,” said Zachary Betters, CEO of Better Path Homes. “At Parkdale, that commitment is reflected in every detail—from the flow of the floor plans to the finishes and craftsmanship throughout each home. We wanted to create homes that feel welcoming from the moment you walk through the door while honoring and enhancing the strong sense of community that makes Belmont such a special place to call home.”A Location Designed for ConnectionBelmont has become one of the Charlotte region’s most desirable places to live, offering a unique blend of small-town charm, modern conveniences, and regional accessibility. Its vibrant downtown, strong sense of community, and proximity to major employment centers continue to attract homebuyers seeking both lifestyle and opportunity.Residents of the Parkdale Collection will enjoy convenient access to downtown Belmont’s locally owned shops, restaurants, and community events, while remaining just minutes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Uptown Charlotte, and key transportation corridors. Nearby parks, greenways, and outdoor recreation opportunities further enhance the area’s appeal, providing a balance of connectivity and quality of life that is increasingly difficult to find in today’s housing market.A Partnership Built on ExperienceThe Parkdale Collection is the result of a strategic partnership between Better Path Homes, a family-owned real estate and development company serving the Charlotte region for more than a decade, and Northstar Real Estate. Together, the two organizations combined local market expertise, development experience, and construction capabilities through Better Path Builds to bring a thoughtfully planned community to life.“Belmont represents everything we look for in a community,” Betters added. “It has a strong sense of identity, continued growth, and people who genuinely care about preserving what makes it special. With the Parkdale Collection, our goal was to create homes that complement that character while providing the quality, design, and craftsmanship today’s buyers expect.”About Better Path HomesBetter Path Homes is a family-owned real estate, development, and homebuilding company based in the Charlotte region. For more than a decade, the company has acquired, developed, and transformed residential properties across North Carolina, with a focus on creating high-quality housing opportunities and strengthening local communities. Through its construction division, Better Path Builds, the company develops new homes and residential communities designed to deliver lasting value, thoughtful design, and quality craftsmanship. Better Path Homes maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is committed to helping homeowners, homebuyers, and communities build a better future.About Northstar Real EstateNorthstar Real Estate is redefining luxury living across North and South Carolina through a commitment to excellence, innovation, and integrity. The team brings deep market expertise, personalized service, and a client-centered approach to every transaction, with the Parkdale Collection reflecting that vision: homes where timeless elegance, family-focused functionality, and long-term investment value come together seamlessly.

Parkdale Collection Progress Update | New Construction in Belmont, NC

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