6-11-26 County Commission and Children’s Trust Joint Meeting

​​The Alachua County Commission and the Alachua County Children’s Trust will hold a joint meeting on Thursday, June 11, 2026. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. in the Grace Knight Conference Room on the second floor of the Alachua County Administration Building (12 SE 1st St., Gainesville).

The meetings can be viewed on the Alachua County TV app (Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku), the county’s Facebook and YouTube sites, and the county’s Video on Demand website.

The agenda items include:

Alachua County Read Initiative Monthly Update

Family Eviction and Housing Stability Convening

Emergency Assistance and Family Resource Centers

Nonprofit Lifecycle Pilot Program



View the meeting agenda and backup items.

Citizens are encouraged to stay informed by following Alachua County on Facebook, X (Twitter), Nextdoor, and Instagram, and by subscribing to the county’s newsletter/press release group.

For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-283-2317 or msexton@alachuacounty.us.

