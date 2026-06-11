International Polo Tour® Team USA Fires Up Ecuador During IPT BUGGATTI World Cup Invitational

IPT BUGGATTI World Cup Invitational. Photo Credit IPT/Dina Martucci IPT BUGGATTI World Cup Invitational. Photo Credit IPT/Dina Martucci IPT BUGGATTI World Cup Invitational. Photo Credit IPT/Dina Martucci

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Polo Tour (IPT) is returning home following a powerhouse match in Ecuador as part of the 2026 IPT BUGGATTI World Cup Invitational, one that continued to keep attendees guessing who would win until the final on-screen seconds.In a day that dominated attention at the breathtaking La Palma Resort & Polo Club in Puembo, Ecuador, the IPT’s Team USA (represented by Tareq Salahi serving as Team Captain, alongside Nizar Zakka, Marcos Bignoli, and Shawn Roberts) fought valiantly against their Ecuadorian rivals, with Ecuador scoring the final victory point in the last minute of the match. Ending at 6-5, the invitational, which had an audience in the thousands, highlighted the true importance of sportsmanship, community, culture, celebration, and, above all, a shared love for polo.“The IPT Buggatti World Cup was a remarkable showcase of international polo at its finest,” said Tareq Salahi, Chairman of the Board of the International Polo Tour& Hotels & Resorts at Sea. “Our team is proud to have been part of such an incredible event and to share the field with outstanding players representing Ecuador. What we take home with us is a tremendous sense of pride, lasting friendships, and deep appreciation for the hospitality, sportsmanship, and unforgettable memories that made this event truly special.”Ending its 5th year, 2026’s invitational was presented by OUI Producciones with the International Polo Tourand Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises, reflecting the refined lifestyle, innovation, and international prestige associated with the BUGGATTI brand with the sport of polo.Additional major partners included Diners Club, Mazda, Monster Energy, JW Marriott Hotels, and Air Europa (SkyTeam partner with Delta Air Lines), with many sponsors sharing contributions via social media platforms to truly enhance exposure.Following the event’s matches, the entire Team USA roster was recognized on both the trophy presentation stage and the main concert stage, with a spectacular performance by international recording artist Joey Montana closing out the night.“We are incredibly grateful to our Ecuadorian hosts for creating such a spectacular event and for their warm hospitality throughout the week,” said Tareq Salahi, Chairman of the Board of the International Polo Tour& Hotels & Resorts at Sea. “A special thank you goes to both La Palma Polo Resort and Juan Francisco Ortega and the entire OUI Producciones team for their vision, dedication, and commitment to producing a truly world-class experience. This event was about far more than polo—it was a celebration of friendship, culture, sportsmanship, and the enduring relationship between Ecuador and the United States. As America approaches its 250th Anniversary, it was especially meaningful to celebrate alongside a nation that has shared nearly 200 years of friendship and partnership with the United States. We look forward to many more years of peace, respect, and collaboration between our two countries.”The IPT Hotels at Sea Polo Team will be competing next at Morven Park in Leesburg, Virginia this Saturday evening and then the IPT Team USA Polo team will be competing in the Four Nations Cup Finals, where the IPT Team USA will be competing against Pakistan, India, and the United Kingdom.To learn more about the International Polo Tourand its global tour, visit:ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL POLO TOURThe International Polo Tour(IPT) is a global organization dedicated to advocating the sport of polo through prestigious competition, international cultural exchange, luxury hospitality experiences, tourism initiatives, diplomacy, and philanthropic programs.IPT connects athletes, global brands, governments, and communities through the shared power of sport and culture. As part of its continued expansion, the organization is developing one of the world’s most technologically advanced climate-controlled indoor polo stadiums in South Florida, scheduled to open by 2030, creating a new global destination for sport, entertainment, tourism, and charitable impact.Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities, luxury suites, or partnership opportunities related to the IPT Stadium initiative are encouraged to contact the International Polo Tour for additional information.Contact IPT: https://internationalpolotour.com/contact-us%2Fstaff%2Fplayers

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