Mississippi Lottery FY26 Transfer to State Nears $120 Million

Latest Wheel of Fortune Bonus Promotion Winners Announced

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation transferred $9.618 million to the state for the month of May, bringing total proceeds transferred during Fiscal Year 2026 to $117,939,533.03 and moving the Lottery within reach of the $120 million milestone.

Since ticket sales began in November 2019, the Mississippi Lottery has generated more than $809.7 million for the state, with proceeds supporting Mississippi’s infrastructure and public education.

Under state law, the first $80 million in annual lottery proceeds is deposited into the State Highway Fund. Any proceeds exceeding that threshold are transferred to the Education Enhancement Fund. As of May, more than $37.9 million from FY26 lottery proceeds has been directed to education programs across Mississippi.

Wheel of Fortune Bonus Promotion Winners Announced

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has announced the latest winners in the Wheel of Fortune Bonus Promotion, with players across Mississippi — and even one in Alabama — taking home cash prizes in the second drawing of the promotion. The winning prizes included $15,000 to a player from Ridgeland, $10,000 to a player from Columbus, $7,500 to a player from Newton, $5,000 to a player from Baldwyn and $2,500 each to players from Edwards, West Point and Hamilton, Ala.

Players still have four more chance to win, with the next Wheel of Fortune Bonus Promotion drawing set for June 19. Players can enter eligible non-winning $2, $5 and $10 Wheel of Fortune scratch-off tickets into the Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance portal through the Mississippi Lottery official app or online at mslottery.com for a chance to win cash prizes in the final drawing.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $238 million, with an estimated cash value of $106.1 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $29.19 million with an estimated cash value of $13 million. If hit, it would be the third largest jackpot in the Lotto America’s game history. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $413 million with an estimated cash value of $182.6 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $56,000.

6.10.26