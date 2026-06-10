Love Brought Me Home: NC Filmmaker’s New Film Chronicles a POW’s Journey

Coming 2027: “Love Brought Me Home” — a true POW story from an NC filmmaker

BURLINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornelius Muller Productions has entered pre-production on the feature film Love Brought Me Home , based on the remarkable true story of North Carolina native, Colonel Norm McDaniel, who survived 2,098 days in captivity during the Vietnam era.But Love Brought Me Home is not simply a war film.The feature unfolds in parallel timelines — shifting between the stark reality of a POW camp overseas and the emotional front lines at home, where a wife and children lived for years without knowing whether their husband and father was alive.By interweaving these two worlds, Love Brought Me Home explores the psychological and emotional toll of captivity not just on the soldier, but on the family forced to endure uncertainty in silence.“For every day I was gone, my family was fighting their own battle,” said Colonel McDaniel. “The world sees survival in captivity. This film shows the endurance of those who had to keep living without answers.”Writer and Executive Producer Cornelius Muller said the film’s structure is designed to immerse audiences in both experiences simultaneously.“This story exists in two places at once,” Muller said. “The physical imprisonment overseas — and the emotional imprisonment of not knowing back home. That dual perspective is what makes this story universal.”Pre-production is currently underway, including script development and early production planning. The filmmakers are seeking strategic partners and investors interested in supporting a powerful, character-driven American story with national resonance.As part of the nation’s 250th celebration, Colonel Norm McDaniel and filmmaker Cornelius Muller are available for interviews to discuss Love Brought Me Home and its place in the broader American story.Our mission at Cornelius Muller Productions is to entertain, inspire, and uplift—changing lives for the better through impactful storytelling and charitable contributions. We are committed to advancing equality and diversity on and off the screen, and we embrace our responsibility to drive positive change through film and television—especially in challenging times.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.